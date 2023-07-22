Ukraine to receive 40,000 rounds of ammo for Gepard anti-aircraft guns from Rheinmetall

German automotive and arms manufacturer Rheinmetall plans to produce and deliver 300,000 rounds of ammunition for Gepard anti-aircraft guns to Ukraine.

According to Bild, Ukraine will receive the first batch of ammo, which will include 40,000 rounds in 2023, to shoot down Russian drones, namely Shahed-136 kamikaze drones.

“Every shot-down drone is crucial for the residents of Kyiv and other cities, who fear new attacks every day,” emphasized Armin Papperger, the CEO of Rheinmetall.

In addition, Rheinmetall has opened a new production line at the Unterluess plant to help Ukraine replenish stocks dented by the war.

Earlier, Rheinmetall announced it would establish a production facility in Ukraine with Ukrainian state-owned Ukroboronprom to produce ammunition, armored vehicles, and also Panther main battle tanks.