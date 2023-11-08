Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Zelenskyy claims additional NASAMS air defense systems on combat duty in Ukraine

byOlena Mukhina
08/11/2023
NASAMS short-to medium-range ground-based air defense system is used in Ukraine to shoot down Russian missiles. Source: Armyinform
On 7 November, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine received additional National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) air defense systems from its allies.

“Additional NASAMS systems from partners were put on combat duty. Timely reinforcement of our air defense before winter,” he wrote on X.

Zelenskyy has been calling on Western allies to provide more arms to Ukraine ahead of winter to repel Russian attacks on critical infrastructure.

Earlier, Yuri Ihnat, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, said Ukraine was renting air defense systems from international partners to bolster its defense during the cold season.

Ukraine to rent air defense systems for winter season

