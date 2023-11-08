Zelenskyy claims additional NASAMS air defense systems on combat duty in Ukraine

On 7 November, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Ukraine received additional National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) air defense systems from its allies.

“Additional NASAMS systems from partners were put on combat duty. Timely reinforcement of our air defense before winter,” he wrote on X.

Zelenskyy has been calling on Western allies to provide more arms to Ukraine ahead of winter to repel Russian attacks on critical infrastructure.

Earlier, Yuri Ihnat, the spokesperson for the Ukrainian Air Force, said Ukraine was renting air defense systems from international partners to bolster its defense during the cold season.

