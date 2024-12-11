Zelenskyy trolls Orban, says “don’t call Assad”

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s phone call with Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin.

In a tweet on X (formerly Twitter), Zelenskyy expressed hope that Orban would “not at least call Assad in Moscow to listen to his one-hour lectures.”

“It is absolutely clear that in order to achieve real peace and guaranteed security, we need American determination, European unity and determination of all partners to comply with the goals and principles of the UN Charter. It is unnecessary to boost one’s own image at the expense of unity. We need joint success. Unity in Europe always brings about success,” part of the tweet reads.

He added that Ukraine must be present at all talks regarding its future.

“I am grateful to President Trump and to many leaders of Europe with whom we are already working together to find the right and strong solutions for real peace,” he concluded.

Orban is known for his close ties with Moscow and has repeatedly called on Ukraine to stop fighting while failing to condemn Russia for its illegal invasion.

Assad was granted asylum in Moscow following the rebels’ takeover of Syria.