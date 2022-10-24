Published phone calls prove treason of the arrested Motor Sich president who supplied engines to Russia

The phone calls published by Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) show how Viacheslav Bohuslayev, president of the Ukrainian company Motor Sich that is producing helicopter engines, is discussing with Russian officials how he can supply engines to Russia. In particular, he spoke several times with the former director of Russian Rosvertol company producing helicopters in Rostov, Motrenko Piotr Danilovich. During the calls he was saying he could supply several engines saying also that “I have already supplied several dozens elsevere to Russia and everything went smoothly.” He also said he is loyal to Russian forces and supports their war of aggression against Ukraine.

In the calls with Sytnov Analoliy, head of the Russian company Engines “Volodymyr Klymov – Motor-Sich,” Bohuslayev also discussed that he could supply engines through Montenegro or Kazakhstan.

Prior to 2014, Motor Sich was cooperating with Russians closely while after 2014 at least part of the cooperation remained which often made Bohuslayev and Motor Sich the center of political scandals and investigations.

Bohuslayev was arrested on 23 October by Ukraine’s Security Service and charged with state treason: