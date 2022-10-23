Motor Sich president charged with treason after Ukrainian engines found in Russian helicopters

Motorsich president

Bohuslaiev being detained by the SBU on suspicion of treason. Photo: SBU 

Latest news Ukraine

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) confirmed that the honorary president of the Motor Sich aerospace giant Viacheslav Bohuslaiev and the Head of its Department of Foreign Economic Activity have been detained on suspicion of treason. In a press release, the agency said that they are suspected of collaboration and aiding the aggressor state, namely — of illegally supplying military goods for Russian attack aircraft.

According to the investigation, these officials acted in collusion with representatives of the Russian corporation Rostec, which is one of the main producers of weapons for the Russian armed forces.

The offenders established transnational channels of illegal supply of wholesale consignments of Ukrainian aircraft engines to the aggressor country.

A certificate testifying that one of the detained is an Academician of the Academy of Security, Defense and Law Enforcement Problems. Photo: SBU ~

A certificate testifying that one of the detained is an Academician of the Academy of Security, Defense and Law Enforcement Problems. Photo: SBU

The products were used by the occupiers for the production and repair of Russian attack helicopters such as:

  • Mi-8AMTSh-VN “Sapsan”;
  • KA-52 “Alligator”;
  • Mi-28N “Night Hunter”.

The SBU established that the relevant models of army aviation were massively used by the invaders in Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine: these combat helicopters were downed by the Ukrainian Army en masse.

To circumvent the established restrictions on trade with Russia, the organizers of the scheme used controlled commercial structures in three countries of the Middle East, Europe, and East Asia. These companies sent “orders” to the Ukrainian manufacturer allegedly for the needs of a foreign party.

SBU motor sich

The Russian coat of arms. Photo: SBU

However, after receiving the military products, the “intermediaries” forwarded them to Russia. The enemy also used its foreign accomplices to repair and maintain its own aircraft using Ukrainian spare parts.

It is noted that in the course of the investigation, the SBU officers identified all the organizers of the deals, documented their criminal actions, and are taking comprehensive measures to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Ukraine needs independent journalism. And we need you. Join our community on Patreon and help us better connect Ukraine to the world. We’ll use your contribution to attract new authors, upgrade our website, and optimize its SEO. For as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Recent Posts
Subscribe to the newsletter

* indicates required

Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected]

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Popular Tags