Three Ukrainian sailors return to Odesa after 14-month in Yemeni Houthis’ captivity

Three Ukrainian sailors held by Yemen’s Houthi rebels have returned to Ukraine, as announced by intelligence officials and Odesa Oblast Governor Oleh Kiper on 25 January.

The Houthis captured the cargo vessel in the Red Sea in November 2023 shortly after declaring they would seize or sink Israel-linked vessels or ships heading to Israel in support of Hamas (designated as terrorist in the US and EU). The Houthis claimed the Bahamas-flagged Galaxy Leader was connected to Israeli billionaire Abraham Ungar. The vessel was captured after a helicopter-supported boarding operation.

“Today in Odesa, we welcomed our three sailors who returned home after being held captive by Yemeni Houthis. Families who waited for their loved ones day after day finally embraced them at home,” Kiper said.

The Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR) specified that the sailors were freed in a joint operation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The reunion with their families took place at the Odesa Oblast Military Administration building.

“What happened today is the result of coordinated long-term work by many people. The special operation was carried out on the orders of the President of Ukraine and thanks to comprehensive support from the Royal Office of the Sultanate of Oman,” said Intelligence Directorate spokesperson Olha Mosondz.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Main Intelligence Directorate announced on 23 January about the “successful joint operation” to free three Ukrainian sailors from Houthi captivity.

RFE/RL says that the pro-Iranian group Ansar Allah better known as the Houthis movement, which controls part of Yemen’s territory, announced the release of Galaxy Leader vessel crew members captured. According to the group, 25 crew members were freed through Omani mediation, including citizens of Ukraine, the Philippines, Bulgaria, Romania, and Mexico.

