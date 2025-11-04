Ukrainian special forces establish corridor in burning Pokrovsk after historic parachute-free insertion (VIDEO)

Ukrainian airborne forces have cleared a path through hell in Donetsk Oblast. Ukraine’s Defense Intelligence fighters broke through a ground corridor and reinforced the “Tymur” special unit operating in the combat zone after a no-parachute landing in the Pokrovsk sector.
“Following a successful airborne operation, HUR special forces that had secured their designated positions were reinforced by additional units after a ground corridor was established,” HUR said.
According to the Defense Intelligence, the operation is taking place in one of the key districts of Pokrovsk, an area critical for frontline logistics. Ukrainian forces are conducting combat operations aimed at disrupting enemy attempts to expand fire control in this direction.
Special units operate in coordination
HUR noted that other intelligence special units are also active in the sector, though the specifics of their missions are not disclosed for security reasons.
Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Russian forces are trying to capture Pokrovsk in order to convince the US administration that they are allegedly capable of taking all of eastern Ukraine. According to Zelenskyy, the Kremlin needs Pokrovsk only as a symbol to impose on the world the idea that Ukraine should withdraw its troops from the east and surrender the remaining territories to the occupiers.
“Coordinated work continues together with all components of Ukraine’s Security and Defense Forces,” the agency added.
Exclusive HUR footage showing precision assault in Pokrovsk
Additionally, HUR released an exclusive video of a special forces combat operation in Pokrovsk, showing for the first time the full cycle of actions, from a no-parachute insertion to a close-quarters assault.
Cockpit footage shows helicopter crews approaching at very low altitude to avoid Russian FPV drones and air-defence systems.
On the ground, fighters immediately occupy their assigned lines and begin assault operations.
The video shows the operation supported by:
- strike FPV drones and spotter/correction drones;
- artillery and rocket strikes on Russian positions;
- armoured vehicles operating in close coordination with assault groups.
Breaking the ring: Defense forces strengthen the Northeastern flank
At the same time, Serhii Okishev, spokesperson for the 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Ukrainian Air Assault Forces, stated that the main objective of the Defense Forces is to push the enemy back further along the northeastern outskirts, according to UkrInform.
“This will allow us to break the ring so that the enemy loses its fire control over our logistics,” Okishev emphasized.
He added that in this scenario, Ukraine’s Defense Forces would begin to control the Russian supply lines.
Zelenskyy meets airborne troops holding Pokrovsk
Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the soldiers of the 25th Separate Sicheslav Airborne Brigade, which defends the city of Pokrovsk and its surroundings.
“Brigade commander Andrii Turchyn briefed the president on the operational situation in his unit’s area of responsibility, the supply of necessary equipment and provisions, logistics, and troop rotations,” the President's Office reported.
