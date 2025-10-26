Ukraine’s 82nd Brigade liberated Sukhetske in Donetsk Oblast — 44 Russians killed, 9 captured in fierce clash, the military says (video)

Ukrainian paratroopers from the 82nd Separate Air Assault Brigade of the Air Assault Forces have liberated the village of Sukhetske in Pokrovsk district, Donetsk Oblast. On 25 October, the press service of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published a video showing soldiers raising the Ukrainian flag in the liberated settlement.

Amid the ongoing Russian-Ukrainian war, Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast has remained one of Russia’s main targets for many months. Russian forces continue nonstop assaults on and around the city and strike rear areas and supply routes leading toward it. Ukrainian defenders, however, keep holding their positions and repelling attacks.

Assault and results

During the assault operations, Ukrainian troops engaged in heavy fighting with a Russian unit numbering more than 60 personnel, the Brigade says. According to the Air Assault Forces, 44 Russian occupiers were killed, eight were wounded, and nine surrendered. The command described the operation as “lightning-fast and uncompromising.”

The released video shows Ukrainian soldiers raising the national flag on the roof of one of the few intact houses in the village. It then captures moments of the subsequent clearing operation, during which several Russian soldiers were reportedly killed and others taken prisoner.

The command stated that the Air Assault Forces demonstrate "resilience, strength, and precise calculation in the hottest points of the front," emphasizing that every meter of liberated land is a step toward victory earned by the courage and blood of Ukraine’s defenders.

Location and situation near Pokrovsk

Militarnyi noted that Sukhetske is located north of the Pokrovsk–Myrnohrad agglomeration, near the city of Rodynske. The liberation of the settlement slightly eases the Russian pressure around the agglomeration. However, Russian forces continue to attack this part of the front, carrying out infantry assaults on Pokrovsk.