Three Russians killed, radios and maps captured — Ukrainian commandos strike from behind (video)

Ukrainian Special Operations Forces (SSO) reported an infiltration into Russian-held territory in Donetsk Oblast, where they carried out a deadly strike behind enemy lines. According to the report, the 8th SSO regiment eliminated three Russian soldiers, captured critical matériel, and supported nearby Ukrainian units preparing to retake lost positions.

This comes amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, as Moscow continues intense attacks in eastern Ukraine, attempting to capture the Ukrainian-controlled part of Donetsk Oblast.

Ukrainian SSO attacks Russian rear after crossing the frontline on recon mission

According to the Special Operations Forces, the operators of the 8th separate SSO regiment carried out a successful raid on one of the sectors in Donetsk Oblast. The mission began as a reconnaissance operation behind enemy lines, with the group ordered to cross the frontline undetected, assess Russian positions, and be ready for direct action, Militarnyi notes.

Their task was critical for the success of neighboring Ukrainian formations that were preparing to restore control over previously lost positions.

The Command of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published video footage of the mission on 23 October. The video confirms the successful completion of the operation and the seizure of Russian equipment.

The Ukrainian SOF unit approached from behind, avoided detection, and initiated a swift assault on a Russian group. As a result, three Russian servicemen were killed on the spot. Ukrainian forces also captured Russian communications gear, navigation equipment, and documents during the raid.

The SSO says its group "completed the mission and created favorable conditions for the implementation of the overall plan on this section of the front."