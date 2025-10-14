Support us on Patreon
Russian casualties top 1.1 million since full-scale invasion began – UK intelligence

Russian casualties have reportedly increased to over 1000 daily so far in October, reversing the falling trend since spring.
14/10/2025
Russian soldiers at a military parade on 9 May 2025. Moscow, Russia. Photo: kremlin.ru
Russian casualties top 1.1 million since full-scale invasion began – UK intelligence

Russia has likely sustained around 332,000 casualties so far in 2025 and over 1.1 million since launching its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, according to the latest assessment from the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD).

In its update published on X, the UK MoD said Russian forces suffered an average of 950 daily casualties in September 2025, a moderate increase compared to August. This made September the second-lowest monthly average since April 2024, following several months of declining losses.

Russian daily average losses since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Source: UK Ministry of Defence

According to the data, Russia’s daily casualty rate dropped consistently from March through August 2025 but began to rise again in early October, surpassing 1,000 daily casualties each day from October 5 to 12.

The September average marked a sharp drop from the spring offensive’s peak, when Russian forces suffered around 1,300 daily casualties in March and April. April alone saw roughly 36,000 losses - about 27% higher than current levels.

Despite the reduced rate over the summer, the report notes that Moscow has sustained heavy losses while maintaining a high operational tempo across the frontlines and continuing to make incremental territorial gains.

The UK Defence Intelligence assessments, which draw on open-source intelligence and battlefield reports, consistently highlight the mounting human cost of Russia’s war effort, even as the Kremlin continues to press its offensives in eastern and southern Ukraine.

