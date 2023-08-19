Russian forces strike Chernihiv city center with ballistic missile, causing 90 casualties (updated)

Russian military forces launched an attack on the city center of Chernihiv, possibly utilizing a ballistic missile, Suspilne Chernihiv reports. A square, the university, and Drama Theater were attacked.

There are reports of 90 casualties due to the Russian strike on the Drama Theater in Chernihiv. Seven individuals have lost their lives, including a child. In total, 90 people, including 12 children and 10 policemen, have been injured, Ministry of Internal Affairs reported.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on the incident, “This is what a neighborhood with a terrorist state is, this is what we unite the whole world against. A Russian missile hit right in the center of the city, in our Chernihiv. A square, the polytechnic university, a theater. An ordinary Saturday, which Russia turned into a day of pain and loss. There are dead, there are wounded. My condolences to those who lost loved ones! All services are on the site. Rescuers, police, doctors. Everyone who is needed. Let’s do even more to consolidate the world against Russian terror. Let’s give even more to our state to protect life. Russia must lose this war for life to win.”

A Russian ballistic missile has hit central Chernihiv City in Ukraine's north. President Zelenskyy says there are killed and injured victims of the attack 📹via https://t.co/3H2ofWgRew pic.twitter.com/L8AMAufPMA — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) August 19, 2023

Viktor Taran from the Kruk UAV Operators Training Center stated that the incident, which involved the landing of an unidentified object believed to be an Iskander missile, coincided with an ongoing gathering of drone manufacturers and aerial reconnaissance schools in Chernihiv Drama Theater. He adds that this gathering was well-publicized in local media, with various news outlets covering the event.

Taran highlighted the similarities between the current incident and the previous situation in Vinnytsia, emphasizing the importance of drawing conclusions from writing about such events in mass media as Russian forces can choose these places for a strike.