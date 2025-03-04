Ukraine’s PM: Ukraine determined to continue cooperation with the United States

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal expressed gratitude to the United States for significant military support that has saved tens of thousands of lives and helped Ukraine resist Russian aggression.

“Today, this support is in Ukraine, it continues,” Shmyhal said during a briefing in Kyiv on 4 March.

The statement was made following reports by Western media that President Trump had ordered a suspension of all military aid to Ukraine. A White House official said that the suspension would remain in effect until Ukraine demonstrates a “commitment” to peace negotiations with Russia.

This decision followed a clash between Trump and Zelenskyy in the Oval Office on 28 February over a peace deal with Russia and security guarantees for Ukraine, after which Trump accused Zelenskyy of being ungrateful.

Ukrainian Prime Minister said on 4 March that despite discussions about the potential halt of US military aid, Ukraine will continue diplomatic efforts with the US, Congress, and the administration of President Donald Trump to ensure a fair and lasting peace in Ukraine.

“Today, Ukraine is absolutely determined to continue cooperation with the United States of America and is confident that support from the United States, as a global leader and one of our largest partners, will continue,” he said.

