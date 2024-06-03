Ukraine aims to attract more global investment in domestic weapons production

Ukraine is urging leading defense companies and technology giants to invest in weapons production in the country and create joint defense enterprises, according to Defence Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, various countries have bolstered Ukraine’s defense by sending weapons and investing in weapons production.

Umerov writes on Facebook that he met with representatives from companies such as BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Airbus, Boeing, Saab, Google, Oracle, and several other defense companies at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Asia Security Summit in Singapore.

He claims that this partnership has great potential. Ukraine will gain access to modern technologies, while companies will have the opportunity to develop advanced weapons.

“The establishment of a powerful military industrial base is a matter of national security for us,” Umerov writes.

He also says that Ukraine already cooperates with these companies, with Ukrainian soldiers testing their weapons, equipment, and technologies on the battlefield.

“Our focus is production in Ukraine or the involvement of Ukrainian companies in cooperation with these global giants,” he writes.

In April, Umerov claimed that 244 out of 344 weapon systems are Ukrainian-made and stressed the importance of drones and electronic warfare in this modern war.

