Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine aims to attract more global investment in domestic weapons production

Ukrainian soldiers are providing invaluable feedback to global defense companies by testing their weapons, equipment, and technologies in real combat situations, Defence Minister Rustem Umerov reveals.
byVira Kravchuk
03/06/2024
1 minute read
Defence Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov
Defence Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov at the Asia Security Summit. Source: Rustem Umerov
Ukraine aims to attract more global investment in domestic weapons production

Ukraine is urging leading defense companies and technology giants to invest in weapons production in the country and create joint defense enterprises, according to Defence Minister of Ukraine Rustem Umerov.

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, various countries have bolstered Ukraine’s defense by sending weapons and investing in weapons production.

Umerov writes on Facebook that he met with representatives from companies such as BAE Systems, Lockheed Martin, Airbus, Boeing, Saab, Google, Oracle, and several other defense companies at the International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS) Asia Security Summit in Singapore.

He claims that this partnership has great potential. Ukraine will gain access to modern technologies, while companies will have the opportunity to develop advanced weapons. 

“The establishment of a powerful military industrial base is a matter of national security for us,” Umerov writes.

He also says that Ukraine already cooperates with these companies, with Ukrainian soldiers testing their weapons, equipment, and technologies on the battlefield. 

“Our focus is production in Ukraine or the involvement of Ukrainian companies in cooperation with these global giants,” he writes.

In April, Umerov claimed that 244 out of 344 weapon systems are Ukrainian-made and stressed the importance of drones and electronic warfare in this modern war. 

Read more:

Romania mulls sending Patriot missiles to bolster Ukraine’s defenses

Stoltenberg: NATO’s weapons policy change bolsters Ukraine’s Kharkiv defense

Sweden’s ASC 890 aircraft to boost Ukraine’s defense against Russian targets

Sweden announces 16th military aid package to strengthen Ukraine’s air defense

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts