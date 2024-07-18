Ukraine and Czech Republic sign security agreement

Ukraine and the Czech Republic have signed a bilateral security agreement following the G7 Vilnius Declaration on security guarantees for Ukraine.

As reported by the Office of the President of Ukraine.

An agreement on security cooperation and long-term support between Ukraine and the Czech Republic was signed by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala on the margins of the European Political Community summit in the UK.

“A significant part of the agreement is devoted to enhanced cooperation in the military-technical sphere, first of all we are talking about small- and large-caliber ammunition, the possibility of producing small arms and light weapons, as well as UAVs, means of electronic warfare and heavy equipment,” the communiqué of the Presidential Office of Ukraine emphasized.

The Czech Republic plans to continue helping Ukraine receive artillery shells of 155 mm and 122 mm caliber with the support of partner countries. In addition, the agreement envisages the strengthening of ammunition production capacities in both countries and the establishment of joint ventures.

“A special feature of cooperation in the non-military sphere is the Czech Republic’s partnership with the Ukrainian Dnipro and Dnipropetrovsk regions for recovery, restoration and sustainable development. The Czech Republic also intends to open a diplomatic mission in Dnipro to strengthen cooperation and assistance,” the communiqué said.

Defense cooperation

A large section on security and defense carefully outlines areas of cooperation in many areas, from supplies of military equipment and ammunition to cooperation in the defense industry and countering cyber threats.

Defense industry cooperation, in particular, envisages the possibility of locating Ukrainian facilities in the Czech Republic with the possibility of returning to Ukraine when the time is right; it is also planned to create favorable conditions for the Czech defense industry to operate on Ukrainian territory.

“The Czech Republic intends to support the integration of Ukraine’s defense industry into the European defense technological and industrial base, taking into account also the opportunities offered by the European Defense Industrial Strategy and the European Defense Industry Program,” the agreement notes.

The Czech Republic confirms that it will continue to actively assist Ukraine within the framework of “coalitions of opportunity” where it participates, participate in the EU Military Assistance Mission to Ukraine EUMAM, cooperate in the field of professional military education, and provide political support to Kyiv on the international arena.

In the event of a future Russian armed attack on Ukraine, it is envisioned that consultations will be convened at the request of either party to the agreement within 24 hours in a bilateral format or otherwise as both parties deem appropriate.

“The Czech Republic will continue to support Ukraine on its path to EU membership and provide practical advice and assistance…. The participants will deepen bilateral relations by further strengthening the formats of regular consultations and sharing practical experience of the Czech Republic’s membership in both the EU and NATO,” the document reads.

