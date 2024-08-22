Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukraine unlikely to achieve 100% just peace, warns Czech leader

Czech President Petr Pavel cautions that a completely fair peace deal for Ukraine, including full territorial control and war reparations, is improbable, but the objective should be to “get as close as possible to a just peace.”
byYuri Zoria
22/08/2024
2 minute read
czech president petr pavel illustrative ukraine's presidential office
Czech President Petr Pavel, illustrative photo: Ukraine’s Presidential Office
Ukraine unlikely to achieve 100% just peace, warns Czech leader

Czech President Petr Pavel has cautioned that a completely fair peace deal between Ukraine and Russia is unlikely, despite it being the ultimate goal, Politico reports. Speaking on the Czech political podcast PoliTalk on 21 August, Pavel outlined what a just peace might entail.

Pavel’s comments come in the wake of reports that Ukrainian officials might have been open to peace talks with Russia, following Kyiv’s successful incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast earlier this month.

A just peace, if we were to imagine it on a scale from 100% to nothing, would mean the restoration of Ukraine’s full control over its territory, including Crimea. It would require that the aggressor pay compensation for war damages. But that’s probably a fantasy, we can all agree,” Pavel said.

The Czech president acknowledged that the actual outcome of peace negotiations would likely differ from this ideal scenario. However, he emphasized that the objective should be to “get as close as possible to a just peace.”

Politico says unnamed Ukrainian officials stated on 19 August that they would be willing to engage in peace negotiations, but would not agree to direct talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Earlier, referring to anonymous sources, The Washington Post claimed that Ukraine and Russia were set to hold indirect talks in Qatar for a partial ceasefire on energy infrastructure strikes, but the negotiations were postponed after Ukraine’s surprise incursion into Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Will the West continue to support Ukraine?
    • Know what moves the world.
    • Premium journalism from across Europe.
    • Tailored to your needs, translated into English.
    Special discount
    for Euromaidan Press readers
    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts