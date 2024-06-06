Two Ukrainian women killed in train collision in Czechia last night

The press service of the Ukrainian Ministry for Foreign Affairs told Ukrinform that two Ukrainian citizens died in a head-on collision between a passenger train and a freight train near Pardubice, Czech Republic.
Last night, a Prague-Košice train operated by the Czech company RegioJet collided with a freight train in the Czech Republic. The train had trailer cars with passengers traveling to Chop. According to the Czech authorities, four people died, dozens were injured, with more than 20 of them hospitalized. About 380 people were traveling aboard the passenger train.
“According to preliminary information, four people have died. Among them are two Ukrainian [female] citizens; the nationalities of the other victims are still being verified. Additionally, 34 individuals sustained minor injuries and received medical assistance on site. Some of the injured were transported to medical facilities in the cities of Pardubice and Hradec Králové,” the Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.
The Ukrainian railway operator stated that the trailer cars carrying passengers to Ukraine Chop on the RegioJet service were positioned in the middle of the train, and preliminary reports indicated no fatalities or serious injuries among these passengers following an overnight accident involving the Prague-Košice train, operated by the Czech private company RegioJet, in the Czech Republic.
