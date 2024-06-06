Two Ukrainian women killed in train collision in Czechia last night

The press service of the Ukrainian Ministry for Foreign Affairs told Ukrinform that two Ukrainian citizens died in a head-on collision between a passenger train and a freight train near Pardubice, Czech Republic.

Last night, a Prague-Košice train operated by the Czech company RegioJet collided with a freight train in the Czech Republic. The train had trailer cars with passengers traveling to Chop. According to the Czech authorities, four people died, dozens were injured, with more than 20 of them hospitalized. About 380 people were traveling aboard the passenger train.