Police arrest four individuals accused of attacking volunteers in Prague raising funds for Ukraine

The incident, which involved a group of Russian-speaking attackers, resulted in injuries and damage to the initiative’s stand, prompting a criminal investigation.
byOlena Mukhina
03/06/2024
2 minute read
A demonstration in support of Ukraine took place in Prague, Czech Republic on 19 February 2022. Source
The Czech law enforcement has detained four individuals linked to an attack on volunteers from the Prague Maidan initiative, who were raising funds in support of Ukraine in the capital, the Czech police press service reported.

On 1 June, one of the Prague Maidan volunteers posted a video on social media showing a group of Russian-speaking men and women approaching and attacking them. Eventually, the initiative’s stand was damaged by the incident.

One of the Ukrainian activists shared a photo showing her hand covered in blood after the fight. According to her, the woman hit a Czech volunteer on the head, while the man told another activist, “How well it is that Russia is killing us.”

According to law enforcement, four individuals were detained at Prague airport. Investigators have opened a criminal case on suspicion of committing several criminal offenses.

“Since the investigation of this case is still ongoing, we will not provide any additional information about it at this time,” the police said.

Czechia has been supporting Ukraine since the first days of Russia’s war. In May, President Petr Pavel said that under the ammunition supply initiative, the country would begin sending artillery shells to Kyiv no later than June.

Czech PM promises to send tens of thousands of shells for Ukrainian Forces in coming days

The Czech campaign has reportedly raised sufficient funds to purchase hundreds of thousands of shells from non-EU markets to help Ukraine counter Russian aggression.

