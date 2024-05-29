Eng
Czech PM promises to send tens of thousands of shells for Ukrainian Forces in coming days

Ukraine is set to receive the first delivery of shells from a Czech-led initiative to procure ammunition from non-EU countries.
Maria Tril
29/05/2024
1 minute read
czech republic ammunition initiative
155mm artillery rounds. Photo from open sources
Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala said ahead of a meeting on Ukraine’s defense in Prague that the first tens of thousands of 155-millimeter caliber shells will be delivered in June. Ukraine can expect the first delivery in the coming days.”

According to Radio Svoboda’s correspondent, Ukraine can expect the first delivery in the coming days.

Fiala also said that 15 EU and NATO countries have joined their initiative and allocated 1.6 billion euros ($1,7 bn) for its funding.

“The Czech Republic is coordinating the actions of a number of countries contributing funding for the procurement of ammunition for Ukraine’s needs,” reports Radio Svoboda.

Czech President Petr Pavel said earlier in May that under the Czech ammunition supply initiative, artillery shells would begin arriving in Ukraine no later than June.

The Czech campaign has reportedly raised sufficient funds to purchase hundreds of thousands of shells from non-EU markets.

EU countries promised Ukraine one million artillery shells by the end of March, but this promise could not be fulfilled due to limited production capacities.

The Czech government then announced that it would gather a significant number of shells – around 800,000 – for Ukraine from third countries outside the European Union.

