Ukrainian Air Assault Forces have liberated the village of Kucheriv Yar in Donetsk Oblast, capturing more than 50 Russian troops and rescuing civilians held by occupying forces, Militarnyi reports.

The liberation of Kucheriv Yar marks another local success for Ukraine’s forces on the Donetsk front, where fighting has intensified in recent weeks around the Pokrovsk and Dobropillia directions. Ukrainian troops have been conducting offensive actions to reclaim occupied settlements and disrupt Russian defensive lines.

The operation was carried out by soldiers of the 132nd Separate Reconnaissance Battalion of the Air Assault Forces on the Dobropillia front. After a brief reconnaissance and a series of precision strikes, Ukrainian troops broke through Russian defenses and took control of the settlement.

More than 50 Russian soldiers were captured, while others were killed as they tried to flee. The prisoners have been handed over to relevant authorities.

During the clearing operation, Ukrainian troops discovered civilians held in basements. The captives were evacuated and provided with aid.

According to local residents, Russian troops had been ordered “not to take civilians alive” before retreating - a claim confirmed by an intercepted communication released by Ukraine’s Security Service.

The Dobropillia sector has been one of the war’s most contested fronts since August 2025, when Russian forces advanced roughly 15 kilometers, threatening supply routes to Pokrovsk and Kostiantynivka.

Ukrainian elite units pushed back, splitting the Russian salient into pockets. Russia has concentrated nearly 100,000 troops in the area, while Ukrainian counterattacks have reclaimed settlements and disrupted Russian attempts to expand their foothold.