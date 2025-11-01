Ukrainian paratroopers execute daring parachute-free airdrop under fire near Pokrovsk, breaking through Russian lines

Ukraine’s Defense Forces carried out a unique airborne operation — a successful parachute-free airdrop in the Pokrovsk area, according to the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces.

Russian forces control approximately 60% of Pokrovsk, as per Hromadske. Special units of Ukraine's Defense Intelligence (HUR) are currently conducting an operation in the area. The operation is being personally overseen by HUR chief Kyrylo Budanov, who has been seen en route to the city, RBC reports

The maneuver became one of the most daring episodes of the war: coordinated actions by paratroopers, air defense, electronic warfare, reconnaissance, and drone units enabled a breakthrough through Russian lines and strengthened Ukrainian positions.

“Under Russian threat”: How the Pokrovsk operation unfolded

“It was a complex operation requiring synchronized actions across various branches of the Defense Forces. Under direct Russian threat, we had to ensure safe flight conditions and the successful landing of the personnel,” the 7th Corps reported.

Ukrainian units provided air cover and electronic suppression of the Russian military to secure the mission’s success. As a result, Ukrainian forces improved their tactical positions across several districts of Pokrovsk.

Russia focuses on Pokrovsk because controlling this city would undermine Ukraine’s logistics, weaken its industrial base, and open a path for further Russian territorial gains in the east of Ukraine.

Fire control and Russian troops' destruction

Fighting in Pokrovsk remains intense and dynamic. Ukrainian assault groups are increasing their pace, using diversified movement tactics and disrupting Russian logistics.

the most intense areas on the front line. Amid the ongoing Russo-Ukrainian war, Moscow's forces have continued to focus on capturing the entire Donetsk Oblast for many months. Pokrovsk, Toretsk, Chasiv Yar, and Kostiantynivka remain

“We are keeping the Russians under fire control, and the number of eliminated Russian troops in Pokrovsk continues to grow. Over the past week alone, 85 Russians have been neutralized,” the report said.

1,320 occupiers eliminated in October

According to the 7th Corps of the Air Assault Forces, in October alone, 1,320 Russian troops were killed and another 646 incapacitated within their area of responsibility.

This operation once again demonstrates that Ukrainian paratroopers can operate precisely, rapidly, and fearlessly — even under the most challenging frontline conditions.