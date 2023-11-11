Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Financial Times: US Congress is far from passing Biden’s $106 billion request for security aid to Ukraine and Israel

byOlena Mukhina
11/11/2023
1 minute read
Congress of the United States.
The Congress of the United States. Photo: president.gov.ua
The US Congress is far from passing President Joe Biden’s $106 billion request for security aid to Ukraine and Israel amid another budgetary stand-off in Washington that threatens to undercut the US foreign policy goals, says the Financial Times

With less than a week to go before a deadline to pass a spending bill, Republicans and Democrats have no clear path to a compromise on international aid policy.

This week Pentagon warned it was being forced to “meter out” its support for Kyiv after 95 percent of its funds for Ukraine had been spent.

According to Sabrina Singh, the defense department’s deputy press secretary, the US is going to continue “to roll out packages,” but they “are getting smaller.” 

Lawmakers have been discussing whether they can pass a new stop-gap funding measure to give more time for negotiations until December as the gap between Biden’s request for Ukraine and Israel and what Republicans are prepared to pass has increased. 

