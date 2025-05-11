Support us on Patreon
Earlier, the first American pontiff explicitly labeled Russia’s actions in Ukraine as “imperialist.”
byOlena Mukhina
11/05/2025
Pope Leo XIV appears on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica in Vatican shortly after being elected as Pontiff. 8 May 2025. Screenshot: Youtube/Vatican News
Pope Leo XIV condemns Russia’s war in Ukraine, says world is experiencing “third world war in pieces”

On 11 May, a voice from the Vatican spoke to the hearts of the world: “Never again to war!” On Sunday, during his address to the faithful in St. Peter’s Square, Pope Leo XIV called for a genuine and just peace in Ukraine, the Associated Press reports. 

Even before ascending to the papacy in 2022, Pope Leo XIV openly condemned Russian aggression. He called Russia’s war against Ukraine “a real invasion, imperialist in nature, aimed at seizing territory for the sake of power.” This stands in stark contrast to the position of his predecessor, Pope Francis, who often refrained from directly naming the aggressor and spoke of “brotherhood” between Ukrainians and Russians, a stance that drew criticism in many countries.

He also emphasized the urgent need to halt the fighting in Gaza and to release all hostages.

Speaking on the war in Ukraine, Leo XIV said he carries in his heart “the sufferings of the beloved Ukrainian people” and underscored the importance of negotiations for a just peace. He also said that the world is currently experiencing a “third world war in pieces.”

The pontiff recalled the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II and congratulated mothers on Mother’s Day, remembering “including those in heaven” as well.

Before his address, Leo XIV held a private mass at the tomb of Saint Peter with the head of the Augustinian order. On Saturday, he also prayed at the tomb of Pope Francis in the Basilica of Santa Maria Maggiore.

Leo XIV is the first Pope in history to come from the US. His election stirred significant attention among pilgrims and the media. During his address, St. Peter’s Square was filled with people waving flags of various nations.

