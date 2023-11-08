Zelenskyy says Kyiv evacuated first 43 Ukrainians from Gaza

On 8 November, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on X/Twitter that Kyiv successfully evacuated the first group of 43 Ukrainian nationals from the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Zelesnkyy says those are now safe in Egypt, “where Ukrainian diplomats are providing them with the necessary assistance.”

“We have also helped evacuate 36 citizens of Moldova, and we are glad to help our friendly neighbor,” he added.

The President says the evacuation continues as Ukrainian embassies in Israel and Egypt, and other relevant agencies, are “working hard to get more of our citizens out of Gaza.”