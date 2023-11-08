Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

Zelenskyy says Kyiv evacuated first 43 Ukrainians from Gaza

President Zelenskyy announces the evacuation of 43 Ukrainians from Gaza, with assistance provided in Egypt. Evacuation efforts continue as more citizens seek safety amidst the Israel-Hamas war, with 358 Ukrainians expressing their willingness to leave Gaza.
byYuri Zoria
08/11/2023
2 minute read
The Rafah border crossing between the Gaza Strip and Egypt. Credit: The New York Times
On 8 November, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on X/Twitter that Kyiv successfully evacuated the first group of 43 Ukrainian nationals from the Gaza Strip amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

Zelesnkyy says those are now safe in Egypt, where Ukrainian diplomats are providing them with the necessary assistance.”

“We have also helped evacuate 36 citizens of Moldova, and we are glad to help our friendly neighbor,” he added.

The President says the evacuation continues as Ukrainian embassies in Israel and Egypt, and other relevant agencies, are “working hard to get more of our citizens out of Gaza.”

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Oleh Nikolenko provided details of the evacuation. He said that Ukrainian consuls met the Ukrainians at the Rafah checkpoint, ensured their transportation to a place of temporary stay, and are preparing a further flight to one of Ukraine’s neighboring countries.

“We are working on the evacuation of Ukrainians on November 8 and 9. We have received permission to depart for a new number of citizens,” Nikolenko added.

Last week, Nikolenko reported that 358 Ukrainians were willing to leave war-torn Gaza. Most of them are women and children.

  • On 7 October 2023, Palestinian militant groups led by Hamas launched a large-scale invasion of Israel from Gaza, killing at least 1,300 Israelis. 

  • On 8 October, the Israeli government officially declared a state of war. Hamas justified the attack as revenge for increased settlements, the blockade, and settler violence. Israel responded with airstrikes in Gaza after clearing Hamas forces from its territory.
  • On 9 October, the Israeli Defense Minister announced that he had ordered a complete blockade of the Gaza Strip.
  • On 31 October, Ukraine confirmed the deaths of 25 Ukrainian citizens in Israel due to the October 7 Hamas attack.

