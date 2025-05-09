Ukraine hopes for visit from newly elected Pope Leo XIV

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has congratulated Pope Leo XIV – the first US-born Pope – on his election and called on the new pontiff to support efforts to end Russia’s war on Ukraine.

Leo’s predecessor, Pope Francis, was a complex figure for Ukrainians—he sincerely empathized with their suffering but remained bound by Vatican diplomatic traditions that prevented him from explicitly naming Russia as the aggressor or calling evil by its name.

In a message posted on X on 8 May, Sybiha expressed deep appreciation for the Holy See’s support and invited the pope to make an apostolic visit to Ukraine.

“The election of Your Holiness gives us hope. We rely on Your moral leadership to help end the war and achieve a just peace,” Sybiha wrote.

He added that Ukraine hopes for “Your Holiness’ future Apostolic Visit to Ukraine,” which “would mean a lot to our people, who continue to defend freedom and human dignity at great cost.”

He concluded the message with:

“We will greet you with open hearts and profound respect. May your mission be guided by wisdom and your path blessed.”

Pontiff from Boston

Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost was elected as Pope Leo XIV on 8 May, becoming the first US-born head of the Roman Catholic Church.

His election followed the death of Pope Francis on 21 April. Pope Francis had served as the 266th pontiff since 13 March 2013 and had recently been discharged from hospital after treatment for bilateral pneumonia.

The conclave began voting on 7 May, reaching agreement on 8 May, as signaled by the appearance of white smoke from the Sistine Chapel chimney.