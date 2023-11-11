Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

ISW: Ukrainian forces repel Russian assault near Avdiivka

The Avdiivka Coke Plant remains a key Russian objective, as capturing it would allow Russia to dig into defensive positions around the facility.
byIryna Voichuk
11/11/2023
2 minute read
Ukrainian military fires on Russian positions somewhere on the frontline. Credit: Ukraine’s General Staff
Intense fighting continued around the eastern city of Avdiivka on 10 November, though Russian forces failed to secure any confirmed advances despite claiming progress on the outskirts and along the railway, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) said in its daily report.

Russian military bloggers stated troops reached the outskirts of Stepove, just 3km northwest of Avdiivka, and secured positions on the nearby railway line – a tactical accomplishment if true. Sources said Russian forces aim both to encircle Avdiivka and cut off Ukrainian rear areas in the region.

However, the Ukrainian General Staff reported repelling Russian assaults near Stepove and several other villages around Avdiivka, indicating no major changes in control have occurred recently despite heavy skirmishes.

Russian milbloggers also reported that Ukrainian forces had regained some previously lost positions In a counterattack northeast of Vodyane, 7km southwest of Avdiivka.

Ukrainian Tavriisk Group of Forces Spokesperson Colonel Oleksandr Shtupun stressed the Avdiivka Coke Plant remains a key Russian objective, as capturing it would allow Russia to dig into defensive positions around the facility. Over 400-600 Russian personnel are estimated killed daily as Ukraine uses reconnaissance to prevent Russian reinforcements in the Avdiivka direction.

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief Valerii Zaluzhnyi stated over 100 Russian tanks, 100 armored vehicles, 50 artillery systems, and seven aircraft have been destroyed during a month of fighting in Avdiivka, with approximately 10,000 Russian personnel lost.

