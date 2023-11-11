Explosion hits occupied Melitopol

On 11 November, a loud blast was heard Russian-occupied city of Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast near military bases of occupation troops, Mayor Ivan Fedorov said.

“A loud explosion has occurred in the temporarily occupied Melitopol,” the mayor wrote on Telegram.

Fedorov also said that traffic was suspended between the Refma and Agat plants where Russian forces set up their military bases.

According to local residents, many vehicles of the occupying forces have been spotted in the city.

In October 2023, members of the resistance movement in Zaporizhzhia Oblast blew up a car with four representatives of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB).

A Russian war criminal who tortured local residents was among the occupiers neutralized in the explosion, Ukrainian intelligence revealed.

