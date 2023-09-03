ISW: Ukraine continued southern counteroffensive, gained ground on September 2

Ukrainian forces continued counteroffensive operations in western Zaporizhzhia Oblast and reportedly advanced on September 2, the US-based think tank ISW reported.

The Ukrainian General Staff reported that Ukrainian forces conducted offensive operations in the Melitopol (western Zaporizhzhia Oblast) direction.

Russian milbloggers who have recently maintained that Russian forces hold positions in the southern part of Robotyne claimed that Russian forces withdrew from the southern outskirts of the settlement to unspecified positions further south.

Ukrainian Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar stated on September 1 that Ukrainian forces have overcome the Russian “first line of defense” in some areas of the Zaporizhzhia direction, but that the situation remains difficult due to additional Russian concrete fortifications and dense minefields.

The New York Times reported on September 2 citing Ukrainian military personnel that Russian forces are spreading inflammable agents on mined fields and igniting them with drone-launched grenades while Ukrainian forces clear mines from the areas in an effort to hinder Ukrainian mine clearing efforts that have allowed Ukrainian forces to advance in certain areas.

Estonian Defense Forces Intelligence Center Commander Colonel Margo Grosberg reported on September 1 that Ukrainian artillery capabilities are “equal or even better” than those of Russian forces and have been able to push Russian artillery units back from the frontline, preventing them from supporting Russian forces.

This observation is not universally true across the frontline, as Ukrainian units regularly report coming under heavy Russian artillery fire corrected by Russian drones. Grosberg also stated that Ukrainian forces have been successful at severely damaging Russian artillery radars since July.

Russian sources have repeatedly expressed concerns since mid-July over the lack of Russian counterbattery artillery capabilities, particularly in southern Ukraine.

