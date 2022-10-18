Russians stole treasures from 40 Ukrainian museums, including golden diadem of the Huns

During the occupation of the South-Ukrainian city of Melitopol, Russian troops stole a golden diadem of the Huns from the local museum, Ukraine’s Ministry of Defense reported.

The stolen tiara was part of a jewelry set of 90 items, all of which were stolen by Russians.

“Russian soldiers also stole artifacts from almost 40 Ukrainian museums,” the ministry said.

Local media reported in the spring that Russians were kidnapping museum staff to obtain information about valuable exhibits at the Melitopol Museum of Local Lore, including about a collection of Scythian gold, Zmina reported.

According to the Crimean Tatar Resource Center, a total of 1841 items were stolen from the Melitopol Museum of Local Lore, including historical weapons dating from the XVII century to the first half of the XX century, as well as items made of precious metals.

Among them are 302 gold objects: 198 jewelry items from the Melitopol Scythian mound (IV century BC), 76 items of the Hun and Sarmatian period of the III-V centuries AD, a ring and two coins (historical period of the XX-XXI centuries), as well as 25 awards of the Soviet era.

Also, silver items were stolen, namely the Dukhobor treasure from the village of Terpinnya, which contains 322 coins (historical period 1761-1824), and the “NEP treasure” consisting of 324 coins dated 1921-1924, and another 845 orders and medals of the Soviet era.

Recall that since the end of February, Russians have damaged or destroyed more than a hundred objects of cultural heritage in Ukraine.

Tags: Melitopol, Ukrainian cultural heritage