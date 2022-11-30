Russian barracks hit in area of occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia oblast – RIA Melitopol

At night about 1:18 a.m., residents of occupied Melitopol in southern Zaporizhzhia Oblast reported 2-3 distant powerful explosions, according to local internet newspaper RIA Melitopol.
In the morning it turned out that the local “club” (community center) came under fire in the occupied settlement of Myrne some 30 kilometers away from Melitopol, where, according to RIA Melitopol, the settlement’s head of occupation administration Yurii Radkov had billeted the newly arrived Russian mobilizes.
Tags: Melitopol, Myrne, Zaporizhzhia Oblast