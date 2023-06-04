Blasts rock occupied Melitopol, mayor says

On 4 June, loud explosions were reported in occupied Melitopol in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, said Mayor Ivan Fedorov.
Three explosions reported in Melitopol city and district by local Telegram channel RIA Melitopol within 15 minutes:
🔹Melitopol's south (pictured)
🔹Yakymivka, Melitopol district
🔹Molochnyi Lyman
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 4, 2023
