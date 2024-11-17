Russo-Ukrainian war, day 997: Ukraine crushes Russian marines in Kursk despite North Korean sending heavy weapons

Exclusives

How Russia is wiping out Ukraine’s UNESCO Heritage. The systematic demolition of Ukrainian cultural landmarks, from medieval cathedrals to ancient Greek ruins, forms part of a broader strategy to erase national identity through cultural warfare.

Biden was “killing Ukraine softly.” Trump won’t wait. Ukraine must pivot from Biden’s “killing softly” approach to Trump’s deal-making style while avoiding quick compromises, warns Atlantic Council analyst Getmanchuk.

What can Biden still do for Ukraine in his final days in the White House?. With just 70 days left in office after Trump’s victory, Joe Biden faces critical decisions on $6 billion in military aid, deep-strike authorizations, and advancing Ukraine’s NATO bid that could reshape its war effort well into 2025.

Military

“This was my apartment”: Odesa residents shocked by destruction and losses after Russian attack. The latest assault by Russian forces on Odesa has killed one woman and injured ten civilians, and caused significant destruction to homes, a heating pipeline, and local institutions, plunging over 40,000 residents into cold as winter approaches.

Russian drone debris damage Kyiv high-rise as air defenses counter drone swarm in 11 oblasts. Ukrainians endured another night of air raid alerts as defense forces battled incoming unmanned aircraft from Russia, resulting in infrastructure damage but no reported casualties.

Forbes: Russian brigade “bleeding” as Ukraine kills 100 marines in Kursk mine trap. Putin’s drive to clear Ukrainian forces from Kursk Oblast before Trump’s January inauguration has cost one of Russia’s elite units dearly in men and machinery.

CNN: Ukraine holds defensive lines as Russia sacrifices divisions for minimal gains. While Russian forces have seized the initiative across key sectors of the frontlines, their heavy losses and failure to achieve major objectives underline the high cost of their campaign.

Frontline report: Russians launch third counter-offensive wave, repeat failed tactics 6 times. The 810th Naval Infantry Brigade’s attempted river crossing left both banks littered with destroyed vehicles and casualties, according to released footage.

Frontline report: Russians suffer high losses near strategic Terny due to poor planning and logistical challenges. Despite initial gains supported by intense aerial FAB-500 bombardments, Russian forces couldn’t maintain their foothold in Terny, Donetsk Oblast, once their logistics chain stretched thin and Ukrainian drones decimated their armor, exploiting superior fire control from elevated positions west of the Zherebets River.

As of 16 NOV 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 719240 (+1650)

Tanks: 9338 (+8)

APV: 18994 (+26)

Artillery systems: 20520 (+28)

MLRS: 1249

Anti-aircraft systems: 996

Aircraft: 369

Helicopters: 329

UAV: 18914 (+28)

Cruise missiles: 2636

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 29236 (+69)

Special equipment: 3651 (+6)

Intelligence and Technology

Czech company provides Ukraine with over $ 800 thousand for anti-tank grenade launchers.

The Telegraph: UK defense giant BAE builds new howitzer plant to help Ukraine. Production of M777 howitzers will begin in 2025 at a newly leased Sheffield facility, marking BAE Systems’ return to UK artillery manufacturing.

FT: North Korea sends 50 heavy Koksan howitzers, 20 rocket systems to Russia for Kursk offensive against Ukraine. Military equipment capable of striking targets 60 kilometers away has already arrived.

German Bundestag may put issue of Taurus for Ukraine to vote. The Free Democratic Party is exploring a parliamentary vote to potentially override Chancellor Scholz’s resistance to providing Taurus missiles to Ukraine, according to an interview with party leader Christian Dürr.

International

G7 leaders assure further assistance to Ukraine in its war against Russia “for as long as necessary”. As Ukraine marks 1,000 days of war, G7 leaders have acknowledged the country’s “enormous suffering” while praising its unprecedented resilience.

NYT: Trump’s key aide with Russia-Ukraine relatives volunteers as peace envoy. Boris Epshteyn, wielding influence that has surprised even Elon Musk, proposed himself as special envoy for the Ukraine war during Trump’s flight to meet Biden in Washington.

Ukraine to remain secondary issue under Trump’s “America-first policy,” says British military analyst. The greatest threat is that the US may return to a policy of isolationism as it did during World War II.

Estonia approves new military aid for Ukraine despite strained resources. Estonia announced plans to leverage its domestic defense sector through a new competitive program to maintain support for Ukraine.

Scholz dropped plans to call Putin few months ago at Zelenskyy’s request, Ukrainian ex-FM Kuleba says. However, Scholz called Putin on Friday anyway despite Ukraine’s objections.

Former British PM: Scholz-Putin call risks treating aggressor as equal partner in Ukraine war talks. Boris Johnson warned of reviving the Normandy Format, which treated Russia and Ukraine as equal participants in “an internal dispute” and emphasized that Russia should be treated as the sole aggressor.

Zelenskyy calls Scholz-Putin phone call “Pandora’s box” weakening Russia’s isolation. The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stressed the need for “strong actions” to compel Russia toward peace, rejecting persuasion as ineffective and exploitable.

German Foreign Minister urges her party to continue supporting Ukraine, including sending long-range weapons. Peace requires more than the absence of war, German Foreign Minister Baerbock told Green Party members while advocating continued Ukraine support.

“No decisions without Ukraine”: Warsaw to host crucial Ukraine war talks as tensions rise over Scholz-Putin call. In a swift diplomatic response to the first Berlin-Moscow leadership contact in two years, Poland has called key foreign ministers from France, Germany, Ukraine and other European nations to a summit in Warsaw for what Minister Sikorski describes as “the most important discussions about the war in Ukraine.”

Political and Legal Developments

Ukraine may reconsider nuclear weapons if NATO membership is denied, says military expert. Ukraine could explore developing nuclear weapons if left in a “gray zone” without NATO membership and pressured to capitulate to Russia, military expert Mykhailo Samus says.

SBU captures suspected Russian GRU mole within Ukraine’s SOF. The lieutenant colonel reportedly was a Special Operation Forces commander whose leaked data targeted Ukrainian operations in southern Ukraine.

Zelenskyy: No Russia talks without position of strength for Ukraine. The Ukrainian President emphasized that Western partners should continue recognising Russia as the aggressor to reach a “just peace.”

ISW: Russia exploits US policy uncertainty to pressure European allies on Ukraine, pushes for Ukraine’s complete surrender. Despite recent diplomatic engagement with Western leaders, such as Putin’s call with German Chancellor, the Kremlin shows no sign of backing away from its core demand for Ukraine’s unconditional surrender, according to The Institute for the Study of War.

