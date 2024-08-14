Russo-Ukrainian war, day 902: 74 settlements seized in Ukraine’s Kursk incursion as Russia evacuates

Exclusive

Kamala Harris must fix Biden’s mistakes in Ukraine. Very little will happen until America leads. The war can be a boon for Harris, but only if she gives Ukraine what it needs to win

Trump echoes Russian propaganda, blaming Biden for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Trump blamed Biden for Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, claiming he could have prevented it. He warned that Biden’s actions risk leading to World War III and praised Zelenskyy for his handling of the 2019 phone call that led to Trump’s first impeachment.

The Kursk incursion logic. The Kursk Offensive helps speed up the Russian military’s demise, reinvigorate Western support, and strengthen Ukrainian resolve and resilience.

Ukraine turns Tesla and Toyota eco-cars into DIY hydrogen bomb drone. Ukrainian troops successfully deployed a Tesla-powered ground drone carrying a Toyota Mirai hydrogen tank bomb against Russian-occupied positions, an operation that may soon feature in military textbooks.

Why Russia clings to gas lifeline amid Ukraine’s Kursk incursion. Russia once used reduced gas flows to the EU at a weapon to pressure the bloc into Kremlin-friendly policies. Now, it is desperate to merely preserve the status quo

Military

The situation around Ukraine’s Toretsk remains critical as Russian troops attempt to enter the city. Toretsk sector is part of an ongoing Russian offensive in the Donetsk region, where pressure has persisted despite Ukraine’s recent advances in Russia’s Kursk region.

Russia began relocating troops from Ukraine to fend off the Kursk offensive. However, the number of the relocated troops is relatively small so far.

Russia announces further evacuations in Kursk Oblast as Ukrainian forces advance. Authorities announced evacuations from the Bolshesoldatskyi district, east of Sudzha district, which is currently mostly occupied by Ukraine.

Ukrainian forces control 74 settlements in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, says Commander-in-Chief Syrskyi. According to Syrskyi, Ukrainian forces advanced by one to three kilometers in certain directions on 13 August and took under control an additional 40 km² kilometers.

Ukrainians advance in Kursk Oblast, ISW notes 800 km² advance claimed. Ukrainian forces advancing in Kursk Oblast, capturing settlements and expanding control. Russian sources confirm ongoing battles. Ukrainian officials claim control of 1,000 square kilometers, while ISW notes claims of 800 square kilometers advanced as of 12 August.

Frontline report: Cluster munitions prove effective in halting Russian advance near Kostiantynivka. Ukrainian defenders successfully repel multiple Russian attacks near Donetsk’s Kostiantynivka using mines, cluster munitions, and drones. Despite new Russian tactics of splitting assault units, Ukrainian forces inflict heavy losses, though gradual Russian advances continue through attrition.

Kursk Oblast incursion aims to protect Ukrainian lives from Russia’s cross-border attacks, Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry says. Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry says the country military actions in Russia’s Kursk region are legitimate self-defense, emphasizing protection of Ukrainian lives and territory, as many Russian cross-border attacks originate in the region.

As of 13 Aug 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 593160 (+1160) Tanks: 8455 (+5) APV: 16385 (+17) Artillery systems: 16764 (+36) MLRS: 1146 Anti-aircraft systems: 920 (+1) Aircraft: 366 Helicopters: 328 UAV: 13491 (+19) Cruise missiles : 2426 Warships/boats: 28 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 22649 (+59)



Intelligence and technology

Russia unveils “Chapai” remote combat module, mimicking Ukrainian “Shablia”. The turret is capable of firing from various machine guns. Like Ukrainian Shablia, it is controlled by cable but has not entered serial production yet.

UK intel: Waterborne diseases rise among Russian soldiers due to unsafe water sources. Russian forces in Ukraine face critical water shortages due to infrastructure damage and high temperatures, with pilots rationing water to one liter daily and soldiers using stagnant puddles, leading to health issues and reduced operational effectiveness, as per UK intelligence.

Ukraine and US explore deeper cooperation in the critical minerals sector. Ukraine has deposits of 22 out of 34 critical minerals defined by the EU. The cooperation could weaken China’s monopoly on critical minerals.

FT: Russia trained for use of nuclear weapons against Europe as early as 2008. FT refers to leaked documents. Russia has been using nuclear threats widely to restrain the West from helping Ukraine reclaim occupied lands.

UK didn’t allow Storm Shadow use in Ukraine’s Kursk offensive. The UK has not approved Storm Shadow missile use for Ukraine’s Kursk incursion, as Zelenskyy continues to pressure Western allies for permission to use long-range weapons for deeper strikes into Russia.

International

Lithuanian Defense Minister meets Zelenskyy in Kyiv to discuss defense cooperation and Ukraine’s needs. Lithuania had previously announced plans to deliver a new package of military aid to Ukraine in August.

EU transfers EUR 4.2 billion in macro-financial aid to Ukraine. This financial assistance is part of a broader €50 billion package of grants and loans planned for 2024-2027 under the EU’s Ukraine Facility.

Kirby calls Putin’s “West v. Russia” claim about Ukraine’s Kursk incursion “horse-hockey”. White House official John Kirby dismisses as “horse-hockey” “a funny bit of Putin propaganda” that Ukrainian incursion into Kursk Oblast represents a war between the West and Russia. If Putin doesn’t like Ukraine’s defense, “then there’s an easy solution: He can just get the hell out of Ukraine and call it a day,” he says.

US Senators Blumenthal and Graham endorse retired NATO F-16 pilots for Ukraine’s Air Force. Two US Senators call on the Biden Administration to lift restrictions on using US-supplied weapons in Russia, and endorse enlisting retired NATO F-16 pilots for Ukraine’s Air Force.

Ukraine’s Parliament Chairman calls on US to lift restrictions on Ukraine’s use of American weapons. Ruslan Stefanchuk, the Chairman of Ukraine’s Parliament, met with US Senators Lindsey Graham and Richard Blumenthal to discuss critical matters of US-Ukraine cooperation amidst ongoing Russian aggression.

Humanitarian and social impact

60% of Ukrainians consider it inappropriate to provide support to Ukrainians living abroad. The figure in the recent Rating Group poll comes amid a critical demographic situation in Ukraine, with nearly five million citizens having emigrated since 2022 and remaining abroad.

Russian air and artillery attacks kill five civilians as Ukraine downs 30/38 suicide drones. At night, Russians launched a missile and drone assault on Ukraine, Ukrainian air defenses intercepted 30/38 Shahed drones. Russian missile, bomb, and artillery attacks resulted in five civilian deaths, 27 injuries, and damage in Sumy, Kherson and other regions.

Russian drones now drop anti-personnel landmines on civilians in Kherson. Russia’s drone hunt for civilians in Kherson has intensified: now, the remaining residents of the city can have their legs blown off on a Lepestok.

Political and legal developments

Ukraine implements new rules for military reports and formal requests amid digital transformation. Now, commanders will be obliged to consider personnel reports and requests within 2 or 14 days, depending on the issue, as part of a wider effort to streamline military operations.

