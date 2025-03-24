Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1124: Trump team begins ceasefire talks with Ukraine in Riyadh, Russia joins Monday

Exclusives

Trump wants Ukraine’s nuclear plants. In Kyiv, ex-minister sees “best of worst options” . Ukraine’s former energy minister, Oleksiy Orzhel, warns that current Ukrainian law forbids the proposal but acknowledges that “what once seemed impossible has become more feasible.”

The Musk factor: Would Ukraine’s frontline really collapse without Starlink? . Trump’s shifting alliances turned Starlink from a strategic edge into a critical dependency that Ukraine is racing to back up.

Military

Russian drone attack on Kyiv kills five-year-old girl, her father, injures her mother. The third fatality was an 80-year-old woman. The assault injured 12 civilians in the city and region, with the youngest victim being 11-month-old.

Frontline report: Ukraine’s once-scandalous Anne of Kyiv Brigade may now save Pokrovsk. By targeting Shevchenko, Russia’s last stronghold on the high ground, they cut off Russian supply lines for the Pokrovsk offensive.

Ukrainian Air Force strikes Russian troops’ staging area in Toretsk. The struck facility is a strongpoint in Russia’s defenses in the area, and the military says the attack “greatly diminishes” Russian ability to operate successfully in the sector.

Ukraine liberates Nadiia village in Luhansk Oblast (video). In 30 hours, the Brigade reclaimed three square kilometers of territory that had earlier taken Russian forces two months to capture. “Nadiia” translates to “Hope.”

Personnel: 903480 (+1470)

Tanks: 10412 (+9)

APV: 21636 (+27)

Artillery systems: 25048 (+104)

MLRS: 1333 (+6)

Anti-aircraft systems: 1110

Aircraft: 370

Helicopters: 331

UAV: 30495 (+157)

Cruise missiles: 3121

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 41610 (+185)

Special equipment: 3782 (+2)

Intelligence and Technology

Forbes: Ukrainian jammers confuse Russia’s glide bombs, ending “golden era” of precision strikes (video). Drone footage shows a Russian KAB bomb miss.

Chaotic drone arsenal gives Ukraine tactical surprise advantage. Ukraine’s diverse drone industry complicates Russian countermeasures, but creates challenges for operators managing varying systems and quality, Business Insider says.

Australian Abrams tanks face delivery hurdles to Ukraine. Operations have stalled at a Polish logistics hub set to receive Australian Abrams tanks for Ukraine, with European leaders blaming President Trump’s recent aid suspension.

UK intel: Putin’s decree pressures Ukrainians to accept Russian passports or leave occupied areas. This move is part of ongoing Russian efforts to enforce Russification policies in these areas, aiming to eliminate Ukrainian culture, identity, and statehood.

International

ISW: Trump’s Witkoff amplifies Russian claims about Ukraine. The envoy uncritically echoes Russian claims regarding Ukraine, repeating discredited narratives while overlooking historical context and legal facts.

Bloomberg: White House still aims for Ukraine-Russia truce by Easter. American negotiators are holding separate talks with both Ukrainian and Russian delegations in Saudi Arabia, seeking a ceasefire by 20 April amid Putin’s maximalist demands.

Hungary to keep blocking Ukraine’s EU accession. They claim Ukraine is violating the rights of minorities

US-Ukraine ceasefire talks begin in Saudi Arabia, focus on energy. Ukraine’s Defense Minister has confirmed that the negotiators have kicked off crucial talks in Riyadh.

Trump wants a Ukraine ceasefire by Easter – but Russia just killed a 5-year-old in Kyiv. Bloomberg reports the White House aims for a ceasefire by 20 April, but Russia’s intensified drone attacks on Ukrainian cities undermine peace efforts.

Ukraine found a way around “the grain deal.” Now the US and Russia want to revive it. The Kremlin says next week’s US-Russia talks in Saudi Arabia will include discussions on resuming the grain deal. However, Ukraine is no longer reliant on it.

Pavel: Ukraine to face territorial compromise without increased Western support. Czech President Petr Pavel believes Ukraine won’t be able to reclaim all Russian-occupied territories without the West’s real will to provide greater support.

Trump’s Witkoff dismisses Starmer’s Ukraine ceasefire support plan. The envoy called Starmer’s plan simplistic, praised Putin as “super smart” and “not a bad guy,” and repeated Russian propaganda on Ukraine.

EU bypasses Orbán’s veto to reaffirm support for Ukraine’s sovereignty. Hungary’s veto power remains a significant obstacle for future EU decisions on Ukraine, requiring unanimous agreement in upcoming showdowns.

Welt: China considers joining potential peacekeeping mission in Ukraine. Chinese diplomats approached EU officials about joining Ukraine peacekeeping forces, potentially increasing Russian acceptance of an international mission.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russian drone kills refugee family in Kyiv – but first, Russian forces destroyed their town. A Russian attack on Kyiv killed a father and his daughter who had fled Orikhiv, a town in Zaporizhzhia Oblast destroyed by Russian forces.

Defence Blog: Russia tests new drone swarm tactic against Ukrainian cities. Russia started to employ Shahed-136 drones in concentrated attacks on residential neighborhoods of Ukrainian cities, killing more civilians.

