Forbes: Ukrainian jammers confuse Russia’s glide bombs, ending “golden era” of precision strikes (video)

Ukrainian electronic warfare systems are effectively disrupting Russian satellite-guided glide bombs, causing them to miss targets by wide margins, according to evidence emerging from the front lines. Such wide misses are becoming increasingly common along the 1000-km front as Ukraine deploys more advanced jammers across critical sectors.

Last year, Russian fighter-bombers were launching as many as 100 glide bombs per day along the 1000-km front line of the war. These satellite-guided bombs, such as the KAB or UMPK, could travel 40 km or more, making them highly effective weapons for the Russians. At the time, Ukrainian forces had few means to counter these attacks. However, this situation has changed with the introduction of advanced electronic warfare systems.

Forbes reports that a video recording of a Russian drone feed, posted online on or just before 23 March, appears to show this jamming capability in action. The footage shows a drone circling what appears to be a potential Ukrainian troop base near the front line, seemingly monitoring an incoming KAB strike. While the drone’s crosshairs are fixed on a specific structure, the bomb detonates away in an empty field.

Fighterbomber, the unofficial Telegram channel of the Russian air force, acknowledged last month that “the golden era of the divine UMPK (bomb guidance kit, – Ed.) turned out to be short-lived.“

The channel, which previously claimed these weapons were accurate to within 5 meters of a target, now admits that while “the bombs are still flying… there’s a catch. All satellite-guided correction systems have left the chat.“

The primary reason, according to Fighterbomber, is that Ukrainian radio jammers have become so effective and numerous that they “saturate the front line.”

The KAB and UMPK satellite-guided glide bombs rely on Russia’s GLONASS satellite constellation for navigation and course correction. Ukrainian jammers interfere with the communication between these bombs and their navigation satellites, causing them to veer off course and detonate harmlessly in open areas instead of striking their intended targets.

While some KABs are still being deployed, as shown in a recent video, they may be targeting areas where Ukraine’s most advanced jammers are not yet in place. As jamming coverage increases, more Russian bombs are likely to miss their targets and detonate in unpopulated areas.

