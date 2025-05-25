Ukraine’s Patrol Police Khyzhak (“Predator”) Brigade successfully demonstrated the destruction of Russian FPV drone ambushes using their own advanced drone systems, Militarnyi reported on 25 May. The unit released video footage showing how Ukrainian FPV drones identified and eliminated Russian fiber-optic-controlled UAVs positioned to ambush Ukrainian military vehicles.

Drone warfare innovations have become a defining feature of the Russo-Ukrainian war. Unmanned vehicles of various sizes, operating in the air, on land, and at sea, play a central role, with technology advancing rapidly.

According to the brigade’s press service, Russian drones were hidden along travel routes and set in standby mode, waiting to strike Ukrainian targets. Ukrainian FPV drones were deployed to locate and destroy these devices. The video also shows the use of bomber-type drones dropping munitions on enemy assets.

Constant airspace monitoring and demining

The Brigade stated:

“In addition to the direct destruction of occupiers, we constantly have to monitor the airspace in our zone of responsibility and work on remote demining of roads.”

The Russian use of fiber-optic-controlled drones, designed to evade radio-electronic reconnaissance and electronic warfare systems, poses a severe danger to Ukrainian troops, even deep behind the frontlines.

Ukrainian long-range fiber-optic drone development

To achieve parity, the Ukrainian Defense Forces are actively developing their own fiber-optic-controlled UAVs. In April, over 15 Ukrainian UAV manufacturers tested their systems, completing obstacle-filled routes over 20 km while simulating combat conditions. The results showed a significant breakthrough: previous Ukrainian drones were limited to a range of 5–10 km, but the new systems can engage targets well beyond 20 km.