ISW: Trump’s Witkoff amplifies Russian claims about Ukraine

On 23 March, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) analyzed statements made by Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff in an interview with Tucker Carlson, noting that Witkoff uncritically amplified several Russian demands, claims, and justifications regarding Ukraine.

After current US President Donald Trump took office in January, the US reversed its Ukraine policy, effectively siding with Russia and pressuring Ukraine into making concessions by cutting off military aid and intelligence sharing while pushing for negotiations, without placing any demands on Moscow.

Witkoff stated that Russia “100 percent” does not want to invade Europe and “does not need to absorb Ukraine,” echoing a narrative frequently used by the Kremlin to justify its invasion and occupation of Ukrainian regions.

In the interview, Witkoff also claimed that Russia had “reclaimed” Crimea, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, areas that remain under Russian occupation despite international law recognizing them as Ukrainian territories. The envoy called the regions “Russian-speaking” and stated that “there have been referendums where the overwhelming majority of people have indicated that they want to be under Russian rule.”

ISW notes that Witkoff’s statements align with longstanding Russian claims, which have been consistently rejected by the international community. These claims, according to ISW, are part of Moscow’s broader effort to legitimize its territorial expansion and occupation of Ukrainian land, presenting an inaccurate portrayal of the situation on the ground.

ISW further pointed out that Witkoff’s statements about Russia “reclaiming” these regions contribute to the Kremlin’s false narrative that the occupied territories are now part of Russia, reinforcing the idea that Russia has achieved its territorial goals in Ukraine. This narrative directly contradicts the factual legal status of these areas under international law, where Crimea and the eastern Ukrainian regions remain part of Ukraine despite Russia’s illegal annexation and occupation.

The think tank also highlighted the contrast between Witkoff’s claims and the actual reality of the ongoing Russian aggression, including Russia’s ongoing efforts to impose Russian citizenship, destroy Ukrainian cultural institutions, and suppress Ukrainian language and identity in the occupied regions. These actions starkly contrast with Witkoff’s assertion that Russia has “gotten what it wants” and will not pursue further territorial expansion.

Moreover, senior Russian officials have recently and repeatedly stated that Russia intends to “bring Ukraine under Russian control and establish suzerainty over neighboring countries in order to weaken the West and strengthen Russia’s global influence.”

“Witkoff’s statements undermine US President Donald Trump’s stated desired end state for the war in Ukraine that achieves an enduring peace and is in the best interests of the United States, Ukraine, and Europe,” ISW says.

ISW says Witkoff’s uncritical repetition of Russian territorial demands weakens the US position on Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. His remarks about Russia’s limited territorial ambitions undermine US efforts to prevent further Russian expansion and to support Ukraine in reclaiming its occupied regions.

“Witkoff’s statements appear to yield to multiple Kremlin demands before the start of official negotiations for a peace settlement, ceding valuable US and Ukrainian leverage over Russia in future negotiations that the United States will need in order to achieve Trump’s desired end to the war,” ISW concludes.

