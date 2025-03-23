Russian drone kills refugee family in Kyiv – but first, Russian forces destroyed their town

A father and his five-year-old daughter who had fled frontline fighting were killed in their Kyiv home during a Russian drone attack on 23 March. The family had sought refuge in the Ukrainian capital after escaping their hometown in Zaporizhzhia Oblast.

“Today, in Kyiv, a Russian attack claimed the lives of father Oleksandr and his five-year-old daughter Nicol in their own home,” reports United24. “The family had fled the frontline town of Orikhiv, Zaporizhzhia region, seeking safety and found refuge in the Ukrainian capital.”

The child’s mother survived but remains in critical condition.

“According to their neighbors, just on Thursday, Nicol performed in a kindergarten play with other local children,” adds United24.

The overnight drone assault was one of the largest attacks on Kyiv since Russia’s invasion began. City officials confirmed a total of three fatalities and ten injuries. Among the wounded was an 11-month-old infant.

Orikhiv, the family’s hometown located just 15 kilometers from the frontline, has faced relentless Russian shelling. In 2023, local authorities reported that up to 80% of the town’s buildings had been damaged.

