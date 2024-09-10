Russo-Ukrainian war, day 929: Ukraine launches domestic grenade production, reaching another defense industry milestone

Military

Ukraine launches domestic production of grenades. The massive production of F-1 and RGD-5 models of grenades is yet another step towards strategical autonomy in arms production.

Russia intensifies use of chemical weapons against Ukraine, Ukrainian military reports. In August 2024 alone, 447 such cases were documented.

Frontline report: Ukraine’s unexpected assault turns the tide in Toretsk. In a bold counterattack, Ukraine’s elite Azov Brigade breaks the siege and shifts the momentum near Toretsk — the key stronghold in the Russian push for Donetsk Oblast.

ISW: Russian troops advanced in Toretsk and near Chasiv Yar, but made no new gains in the Pokrovsk direction. Ukrainian forces are maintaining positions in northwestern New York following recent counterattacks, but claims of further advances remain unconfirmed, the ISW reports.

Ukraine downs 6 of 8 drones and 2 of 3 Kh-59s missiles overnight. A Russian guided aerial bomb struck a residential area in Kharkiv, damaging private homes and igniting fires, according to local officials.

Russian authorities report fire at fuel storage site in Belgorod Oblast. Russia claims a fire at a fuel storage facility in Belgorod Oblast was caused by a Ukrainian drone strike.

Ukraine targets two tanks, two howitzers, mortar on Pokrovsk front.

As of 9 SEP 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 626410 (+1150) Tanks: 8639 (+3) APV: 16906 (+9) Artillery systems: 17830 (+26) MLRS: 1180 Anti-aircraft systems: 942 Aircraft: 368 Helicopters: 328 UAV: 14897 (+33) Cruise missiles : 2588 Warships/boats: 28 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 24262 (+44)



Intelligence and technology

Ukraine and Japan strengthen IT coalition cooperation in defense sector. Ukraine and Japan bolster their cooperation within the Ramstein Format’s IT coalition, focusing on digital military projects and exploring new collaborative opportunities.

UK intel: August strike on Russia’s Volgograd Oblast airbase destroyed key infrastructure, satellite imagery shows. Ukraine’s August 22 strike on the Marinovka Air Base in Russia’s Volgograd Oblast caused widespread damage to key infrastructure and equipment, including destroyed aircraft shelters and support buildings, as per British intelligence.

International

EU to donate 1 million more textbooks for children to Ukraine. Ukraine is set to receive one million more textbooks from the European Union, supplementing the 500,000 already delivered.

Ukrainian foreign minister calls for NATO air defense action after Russian drones enter NATO airspace. Helping shoot down drones and missiles over Ukraine and lifting restrictions on the use of their weapons would help NATO allies “put an end to Russian aggression, protect lives, and keep Europe at peace,” the Minister stated.

Latvia confirms that downed UAV was Russian Shahed with explosive device. A Russian military drone carrying explosives crashed in eastern Latvia on Saturday, prompting calls for increased border security.

Ukrainian MPs urge Canada to block screening of Russian propaganda film at Toronto festival. Russian-Canadian director Anastasia Trofimova’s documentary Russians at War whitewashes the Russian army that attacked Ukraine and, as Ukrainian MPs state, promotes Russia’s soft power narratives about a “deeper understanding of war.”

Lithuania to prepare plan for mass evacuation in case of war – Interior Ministry. As part of a broader civil defense initiative, Lithuania is preparing a national evacuation plan while also implementing conscription for school graduates.

Romania finds wreckage of Russian drone on border with Ukraine. Romanian F-16 fighters were scrambled in response to a Russian drone entering the country’s airspace, with wreckage later discovered near the Ukrainian border.

Sweden announces new EUR 400 million military aid package for Ukraine. The package includes spare parts for Swedish JAS 39 Gripen fighters as preparation “for a possible future transfer if the Swedish government decides so.”

Russian drone incursions into NATO territory raise alarms in Romania and Latvia. Russian drones violated NATO airspace over Romania and Latvia, prompting swift military responses and concerns over Moscow’s growing reach beyond Ukraine.

Humanitarian and social impact

Ukraine restricts Russian POWs’ phone privileges in response to executions of Ukrainians. Ukraine has suspended the privilege of Russian POWs to make phone calls home. They will retain their right to send letters home in accordance with the Geneva Convention, which doesn’t guarantee phone call privileges for POWs.

Russians escalate executions of Ukrainian POWs. Recent reports indicate a disturbing trend of Russian forces increasingly executing Ukrainian POWs across the frontline, with at least 28 cases investigated by Ukraine’s prosecutor’s office and confirmed by Russian footage.

Russian shelling kills teenager, injures three in southern Ukrainian town. The body of the 16-year-old girl was found under the rubble of her house in Nikopol, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine.

Russian forces attack energy infrastructure in seven Ukrainian regions. The damage was quickly repaired, and no planned power outages are expected today, the Energy Ministry informs. The power grid operator managed to restore most of the electricity supply after one of Russia’s largest strikes on the power grid on 26 August.

Ukrainian Paralympian triumphs over disability: from war-torn Donetsk to Paris 2024. Rail accident, disability, has Oleksiy Kharlamov pushing for better accessibility in Ukraine

Russian attacks claim 184 civilian lives in Ukraine during August, UN says. Since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, 11,743 civilians have been killed and 24,614 injured due to combat operations.