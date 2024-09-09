Ukraine restricts Russian POWs’ phone privileges in response to executions of Ukrainians

Ukraine has implemented a new policy prohibiting Russian prisoners of war (POWs) from making phone calls to their families back home. This decision was announced by Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Parliament Ombudsperson for Human Rights, during a national TV broadcast.

Lubinets cited the increasing number of reported cases of mistreatment of Ukrainian POWs held in Russia as the primary reason for this policy change. However, he emphasized that Russian prisoners would still be allowed to write letters home in accordance with the Geneva Convention on the Treatment of Prisoners of War.

This decision marks a shift in Ukraine’s approach to handling Russian POWs. Previously, the Ukrainian Cabinet of Ministers had rejected a petition, which had garnered the required number of signatures, calling for such a ban. The petition was initiated by relatives of Ukrainian prisoners held in Russia, who argued that Russia does not grant similar phone privileges to Ukrainian POWs.

At that time, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal had stated that allowing phone calls was important to encourage Russian soldiers to surrender, as it alleviated fears about their treatment in captivity.

The timing of this policy change is noteworthy, coming shortly after a significant Ukrainian military breakthrough in Russia’s Kursk region in August, which resulted in the capture of hundreds of Russian soldiers, many of whom were conscripts.

In June, before Ukraine’s Kursk incursion, Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed that 1,348 Russians were being held as POWs in Ukraine, while Russia held 6,465 Ukrainian prisoners. These numbers, however, are impossible to verify.

As was reported previously, Russia has been massively executing Ukrainian POWs, as evidenced by the condition of POWs and bodies returned during exchanges and testimonies of cellmates. Starvation, beatings, and nails ripped out were among the many methods of torture.

Recent reports indicate a disturbing trend of Russian forces increasingly executing Ukrainian POWs across the frontline, with at least 28 cases investigated by Ukraine’s prosecutor’s office and confirmed by Russian footage.

