Executed Wagner POW agreed to be exchanged voluntarily – Ukrainian President’s Office

A Wagner POW Yevgeny Nuzhin, 55, allegedly killed by fellow mercenaries had agreed to return to Russia voluntarily, Mykhailo Podoliak, Ukrainian presidential advisor said in an interview with Russian TV channel Dozhd on 15 November. According to him, captured soldiers in Ukraine have the right to sign a refusal from the exchange procedure.

Earlier, Russian Telegram channels linked to the Wagner group of mercenaries, which is unofficially involved in Ukraine published a video showing a mercenary of the Wagner private military company being executed with a sledgehammer.

Yevgeny Nuzhin had been recruited to fight in Ukraine but surrendered in September. Later he changed sides and said he was ready to fight for Ukraine.

Prigozhin, a Russian businessman who founded the Wagner private military group, commenting on the horrifying footage said that the video should be called “A dog receives a dog’s death”.

The show execution, labeled “Hammer of Vengeance,” is likely a warning to other Russian convicts recruited into Wagner against surrendering to Ukraine.

Tags: Prigozhin, Russia Ukraine, Russian POWs, Wagner