Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1058: UK and Ukraine cement historic partnership amid expanding Russian offensive

Ukraine faces critical military reform challenge as desertions soar past 100,000. New promising policies allow unit transfers and civilian promotions, but ineffective mobilization rules remain unchanged.

Military

Russian forces cut off two supply routes to strategic Pokrovsk hub. Russian forces have established control over the railway line between Kotlyne and Udachne, marking a significant advance in their operations southwest of Pokrovsk, as they aim to encircle this crucial logistics hub.

NYT: Ukraine destroys vital coking coal mine to prevent Russian tunnel access. Ukrainians destroyed their last operational coking coal mine near Donetsk’s Pokrovsk as Russian troops advanced to within a few kilometers, ending crucial domestic fuel production for steel manufacturing.

Frontline Report: Ukraine uses three-phase strategy to hit crucial Russian military sites from Saratov to Tatarstan. Engels Air Base, a vital launch point for Russian long-range bombers, loses over one million cubic meters of fuel storage capacity as Ukrainian forces execute coordinated strikes against military infrastructure across Russia.

Ukrainian drones reportedly target Russian oil depot in Voronezh Oblast, gunpowder factory in Tambov Oblast. Russia’s Defense Ministry claims it intercepted 27 Ukrainian drones across four oblasts as local residents report explosions near a key military facility.

Russian Rosneft oil depot near Voronezh still on fire following Ukraine’s Special forces strike. Over 10 drones penetrated protective netting at a Rosneft facility near Voronezh in an overnight raid by Ukraine.

As of 16 JAN 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Intelligence and Technology

Ukrainian border guards receive Czech Dita self-propelled artillery. Modern Czech-manufactured Dita self-propelled artillery systems feature automated firing controls and advanced ballistic computers.

Ukraine expands cooperation with Norway’s NASAMS air defense manufacturer. Ukraine’s defense minister met Kongsberg’s CEO to discuss NASAMS components production in Ukraine, air defense integration, and anti-drone capabilities.

Russian hackers attack WhatsApp to obtain data on Ukraine. Russian hackers are masquerading as US government officials to infiltrate WhatsApp groups of NGOs supporting Ukraine, marking an aggressive shift in cyber warfare tactics that directly targets humanitarian aid networks.

UK intel: Russia continues to cut citizens off from independent media reporting on Ukraine. The Russian state is weaponizing its legal system to not only silence critical reporting but also intimidate ordinary citizens from seeking out independent news sources which report on the Russo-Ukrainian War.

International

Netherlands pledges 20 million euros to strengthen Ukrainian energy network. This aid package, combined with additional NATO support, reflects the Dutch government’s broader commitment to maintaining robust Western assistance for Ukraine as the conflict approaches its third year.

Trump can be pro-Ukrainian if properly motivated, Ukraine’s ex-President Poroshenko believes. Drawing from his experience of Oval Office discussion in 2017, Poroshenko believes Ukraine “needs to learn to speak in a language Trump understands.”

Starmer vows UK’s “full part” in potential Ukraine peacekeeping. He stresses that Russia’s war is not just about Ukrainian sovereignty but also impacts the UK, particularly British values, freedom, democracy, and the cost of living.

Ukraine and United Kingdom sign historic agreement on 100 years of partnership. The landmark security agreement signed between the United Kingdom and Ukraine in Kyiv establishes one of the longest-term bilateral partnerships in modern diplomatic history.

EBRD may increase Ukraine investment beyond €1.5 billion target this year. The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development plans to maintain its substantial presence in Ukraine with €1.5 billion ($1.54 billion) in projected investments for 2025, focusing on infrastructure and energy security.

US’s 2022 decision to act if Russia attacks “weak”, says Zelenskyy. In an interview with the Polish media, Ukraine’s President both hailed and criticised Biden’s early full-scale war decisions.

Ukrainian FM: Czech initiative delivers 80% of promised ammunition to Ukraine. The Czech ammunition procurement initiative has delivered 520,000 155mm shells to Ukraine by the end of 2024, meeting 80% of its targets, Ukraine’s FM confirmed.

UK PM arrives in Kyiv, set to discuss deployment of troops. PM Keir Starmer is set to discuss a number of issues, including the potential deployment of troops.

Political and Legal Developments

Bloomberg: Trump team readies oil sanctions plan for Russia. The approach that Trump ultimately chooses is pivotal to the global oil market, in addition to the further development of the Russo-Ukrainian War.

Trump’s Treasury Chief Pick ‘100% supports’ tougher sanctions on Russia. He made it clear during his confirmation hearing in the Senate.

Lithuania promises to disconnect Baltic States from Russian power grid by 8 February, switching to EU supplies. Lithuania implements enhanced security measures at facilities linking the Baltic nations to Poland, including anti-drone systems and specialized weaponry.

New Developments

Washington Post: Russia tricks Indians into recruiting for war against Ukraine. Upon arrival, their passports were confiscated, they were forced to sign documents they couldn’t understand, and with minimal training, found themselves on the frontlines of a war they never intended to fight.

Suspected Russian agents arrested for sabotage plot to derail military train. Ukraine’s Security Service says it prevented casualties and equipment damage in Rivne Oblast by stopping a defense cargo train before it reached tracks damaged by explosives.

Russian drone looms near Mariinskyi Palace during Starmer-Zelenskyy talks in Kyiv. Russian drones struck five districts in Kyiv on 16 January, damaging a car and a building facade in the capital.

