EBRD may increase Ukraine investment beyond €1.5 billion target this year

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) projects its investments in Ukraine will reach €1.5 billion ($1.54 billion) in 2025, according to the bank’s managing director for Ukraine and Moldova.

The EBRD has maintained active support for Ukraine through various investment projects, particularly in response to the ongoing Russian invasion and Ukraine’s economic recovery needs.

The bank has prioritized investments in energy security, focusing on financing decentralized energy generation and renewable energy projects.

“Planning is a difficult thing in Ukraine,” Arvid Tuerkner said in a Bloomberg zoom interview, adding that “more is possible if we find the right deals.”

Following a €4 billion ($4.1 billion) capital increase, the EBRD invested a record €2.4 billion ($2.5 billion) in Ukraine last year, concentrating on decentralized power generation as Russian missile and drone strikes caused nationwide blackouts.

“Infrastructure, energy security are two top priorities and then comes the private sector and resilience in food security,” Tuerkner said.

Private businesses received over half of EBRD’s 2024 investments, a trend expected to continue in 2025 due to what Tuerkner described as a “good agriculture sector pipeline.”

The Russian invasion has severely impacted Ukrainian businesses, resulting in an estimated 30-35% GDP loss and causing direct damage valued at $152 billion since February 2022. The agricultural sector alone has suffered approximately $80 billion in losses, including destroyed machinery, storage facilities, and farmland.

Since the war began in February 2022, the EBRD has committed more than €6.1 billion ($6.3 billion) to Ukraine and plans to invest up to €10 billion ($10.2 billion) over the next five years.

The EBRD currently manages 547 projects across Ukraine, with total investments reaching approximately €18.384 billion ($18.8 billion).

