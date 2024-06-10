Eng
Ukraine ratifies EBRD agreement for Chornobyl restoration after occupation by Russian military in 2022

This agreement opens the door for international aid from 18 countries, including the US, UK, Germany, France, and Canada.
byOlena Mukhina
10/06/2024
2 minute read
Aerial view of Pripyat, Chernobyl Exclusion Zone
Aerial view of the ghost city of Prypyat, Chornobyl Exclusion Zone, Kyiv Oblast. Photo: Flickr/Michael Kötter
Ukraine ratifies EBRD agreement for Chornobyl restoration after occupation by Russian military in 2022

The Ministry of Environmental Protection reported that Ukraine’s Parliament has ratified a framework agreement with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on the operation of the International Cooperation Account for Chornobyl.

Before the war, the Chornobyl Exclusion Zone was open to tourists worldwide. Currently, access to Chornobyl is restricted—tourism or stalker excursions are prohibited, and journalists must arrange their visits with the State Agency for the Management of the Exclusion Zone and Ukraine’s military.

During the occupation of Kyiv Oblast in 2022, Russian troops looted all the checkpoints in Chornobyl, monitoring centers, and laboratories, even in areas where soil is contaminated with radiation. 

“The agreement with the EBRD is a chance to restore the Exclusion Zone after the barbarism of the Russian occupiers by purchasing equipment, acquiring new fire-fighting technology, and updating the fire prevention and response system.

It will improve the working conditions for more than 2,300 Chornobyl workers,” said Ruslan Strilets, the Minister of Environmental Protection and Natural Resources.

Due to the agreement’s ratification, Ukraine will be able to receive aid from partners, including the US, the UK, Germany, France, and Canada—a total of 18 contributing countries.

The fund’s account has already allocated €14 million. These contributions are expected to be officially formalized soon. The EBRD, as the account administrator, will provide more precise data at the next meeting of the Account Contributors’ Assembly on 2 July this year.

Earlier, Ukrainian Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko, at the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) meeting in Vienna, urged the world not to allow Russia to use nuclear technology for blackmail and aggression,

Ukrainian minister at IAEA: Global nuclear safety at risk as Zaporizhzhia plant, biggest in EU, remains occupied

The minister claimed that Russia poses a threat to all countries around the globe as it disregards the IAEA primary requirements, including the refusal to withdraw its military forces from the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Read more:

