Mykolaiv launches innovative website to track international aid

Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych has said Mykolaiv has become the first city in Ukraine to launch a website for international aid monitoring since the onset of Russia’s war.

Starting in February 2022, Mykolaiv received humanitarian assistance, including equipment and medications worth tens of millions of dollars from different states around the world.

“Mykolaiv is the first city in Ukraine to launch a website for monitoring international aid received by the community since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Absolutely anyone can visit the website to see what aid has been sent to the city, from what organization, and where it is currently located,” stated Senkevych.

According to the mayor, the platform will also publish the latest news on humanitarian aid, details on the city’s partners, and information on Mykolaiv’s urgent needs, as per Suspilne.

The city is setting new standards in public reporting and transparency, and Senkevych said he hopes that the European Anti-Corruption Initiative will help make its openness to the public even more robust.

“Ultimately, we aim to achieve the first place in Ukraine for transparency,” said the mayor.

Senkevych added that the city’s authorities did not use budget funds to launch the monitoring website. The European Anti-Corruption Initiative financed it.

Yulia Mincheva, the mayor’s advisor on anti-corruption issues, said the website’s creation took four to five months. The methodology began developing in 2022, and in the spring of 2023, the experts started gathering information on the aid received by Mykolaiv since 2022.

Initially, a request specifying what the city needs is formed with a list of technical characteristics. Then, a deputy mayor approves an appeal. After that, the request is sent to the humanitarian aid coordination center. The center’s task is to accumulate all data regarding humanitarian and international aid to Mykolaiv.

