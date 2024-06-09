Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Mykolaiv launches innovative website to track international aid

The move aims to enhance transparency and public accountability, revealed Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych.
byOlena Mukhina
09/06/2024
2 minute read
A truck with Polish humanitarian aid to Donbas. Photo: nbnews.com.ua/ua/news/152914
Mykolaiv launches innovative website to track international aid

Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych has said Mykolaiv has become the first city in Ukraine to launch a website for international aid monitoring since the onset of Russia’s war.

Starting in February 2022, Mykolaiv received humanitarian assistance, including equipment and medications worth tens of millions of dollars from different states around the world.

“Mykolaiv is the first city in Ukraine to launch a website for monitoring international aid received by the community since the beginning of the full-scale invasion. Absolutely anyone can visit the website to see what aid has been sent to the city, from what organization, and where it is currently located,” stated Senkevych.

According to the mayor, the platform will also publish the latest news on humanitarian aid, details on the city’s partners, and information on Mykolaiv’s urgent needs, as per Suspilne.

The city is setting new standards in public reporting and transparency, and Senkevych said he hopes that the European Anti-Corruption Initiative will help make its openness to the public even more robust.

“Ultimately, we aim to achieve the first place in Ukraine for transparency,” said the mayor.

Senkevych added that the city’s authorities did not use budget funds to launch the monitoring website. The European Anti-Corruption Initiative financed it.

Yulia Mincheva, the mayor’s advisor on anti-corruption issues, said the website’s creation took four to five months. The methodology began developing in 2022, and in the spring of 2023, the experts started gathering information on the aid received by Mykolaiv since 2022.

Initially, a request specifying what the city needs is formed with a list of technical characteristics. Then, a deputy mayor approves an appeal. After that, the request is sent to the humanitarian aid coordination center. The center’s task is to accumulate all data regarding humanitarian and international aid to Mykolaiv.

Read more: 

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here


    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts