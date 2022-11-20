EBRD to help Ukraine to rebuild Mariupol, destroyed by Russian troops

On 18 November, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boychenko, signed a memorandum to rebuild Mariupol, which was 90% destroyed in Russian shelling after the beginning of the war.
Under the agreement, the EBRD will prepare a report to examine the damage inflicted on public transport, water and sanitation, solid waste management, and public lighting in the city. The deal is a part of the revival plan ‘Mariupol ReBorn’ supported by the World Bank, USAID, and other international partners.