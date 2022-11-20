EBRD to help Ukraine to rebuild Mariupol, destroyed by Russian troops

Latest news Ukraine

On 18 November, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) and the Mayor of Mariupol, Vadym Boychenko, signed a memorandum to rebuild Mariupol, which was 90% destroyed in Russian shelling after the beginning of the war.

Under the agreement, the EBRD will prepare a report to examine the damage inflicted on public transport, water and sanitation, solid waste management, and public lighting in the city. The deal is a part of the revival plan ‘Mariupol ReBorn’ supported by the World Bank, USAID, and other international partners.

