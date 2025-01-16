Support us on Patreon
UK intel: Russia continues to cut citizens off from independent media reporting on Ukraine

The Russian state is weaponizing its legal system to not only silence critical reporting but also intimidate ordinary citizens from seeking out independent news sources which report on the Russo-Ukrainian War.
byBenjamin Looijen
16/01/2025
2 minute read
The Kremlin in Moscow. Photo: Depositphotos
In 2024, Russian courts issued a significant number of fines to journalists or readers of media outlets that the Russian authorities declared ”undesirable”, according to Russian independent media organization Mediazona.

The Kremlin’s war on information freedom in Russia reveals both the regime’s growing fears about maintaining control over the Russo-Ukrainian War narrative and its willingness to further isolate Russian citizens from alternative viewpoints.

As noted by British military analysts from the UK Ministry of Defense, the majority of these fines were reportedly levied against Latvia-based Meduza, with others including US-funded Radio Liberty / RFE outlets, and exiled Dozhd commentators who contributed to publications.

The fines are almost certainly intended to deter independent media outlets from reporting anything that contradicts or criticizes official Russian narratives regarding the the Russo-Ukrainian War. The fines are intended to deter and intimidate those in Russia who engage with independent media and reject government-controlled narratives disseminated via state-controlled media.

This activity fits with a pattern of increased Russian government efforts to control the media and further restrict freedom of speech since the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

Most independent Russian media has been shuttered or forced abroad, and the Russian government has instituted and enforced increasingly draconian restrictions on citizens’ abilities to access foreign media. Russian efforts to constrain independent media will highly likely continue during the war, reflecting heightened leadership sensitivity to the war’s inherent potential to impact regime stability.

