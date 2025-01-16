Support us on Patreon
US’s 2022 decision to act if Russia attacks “weak”, says Zelenskyy

In an interview with the Polish media, Ukraine’s President both hailed and criticised Biden’s early full-scale war decisions
byLesia Dubenko
16/01/2025
1 minute read
Zelenskyy and Biden
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy (right) meets with Polish journalists left in Warsaw
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has commented on the outgoing Joe Biden administration, both hailing and criticizing him.

During his interview with the Polish media on Wednesday, he particularly took a swipe at Biden’s decision in 2022 to act only if Russia attacks.

“We asked for weapons and sanctions. But America said that “we will take action, only if something happens.” I believe that this was a weak position,” said Zelenskyy while adding that Ukraine is still grateful for the substantial aid it received.

He also hailed President Biden for the cooperation between the US and Europe when supplying Ukraine with weapons, introducing sanctions against Russia, and providing political support.

At the same time, he noted that despite the support, he could not comprehend some of the Biden administration’s decisions. Like supplying the bare minimum of Patriots to Ukraine.

“I never fully understood and never will why, when people are being killed, we have only so many air defense systems. And why America couldn’t strengthen us by providing more Patriot systems. I’m talking about America because most of them are there. Perhaps I’m unaware of something. But I know one thing for sure: unfortunately, people were killed,” he underscored.

Recently, outgoing Secretary of State Anthony Blinken hailed the administration for the way it managed the Russo-Ukraine war.

