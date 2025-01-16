Russo-Ukrainian war, day 1057: Ukrainian Armed Forces number 880,000 troops as mobilization crisis deepens

Military

Russia fires 117 missiles and drones at Ukraine in massive infrastructure assault

Fire erupts on Russia’s Lukoil oil refinery previously struck by Ukrainian drones. Russian officials emphasized the incident resulted from technical issues rather than external factors, however local residents reported hearing an explosion.

Frontline report: North Koreans lose one-third of troops in Kursk, deploy Russian grannies as shields. North Korean forces, suffering unprecedented losses in Ukraine, have resorted to using Russian civilians as human shields, revealing deep fractures in Putin’s foreign fighter strategy.

As of 15 JAN 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 812670 (+1580) Tanks: 9780 (+13) APV: 20348 (+22) Artillery systems: 21975 (+52) MLRS: 1262 Anti-aircraft systems: 1046 Aircraft: 369 Helicopters: 331 UAV: 22383 (+107) Cruise missiles : 3018 Warships/boats: 28 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 33995 (+204)



Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine’s domestic arms production triples, reaching 33% of military supply. Zelenskyy added that currently Europe provides around 30% of equipment, while the United States contributes approximately 40%.

Finland says Russian shadow fleet tanker crew planned more cable sabotage before arrest. After damaging the Estlink 2 power cable, Eagle S crew was positioned to damage Estlink1 and BalticConnector gas pipeline when authorities intervened, as per investigators.

International

Trump’s State pick Rubio: time for Russia-Ukraine peace through “mutual concessions”. Speaking before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Rubio added that ending the war should become “the official position of the United States.”

US Treasury cracks down on Russia-China-Kyrgyzstan payment network, expands sanctions. The network has been facilitating illegal cross-border payments for military technologies.

Polish President calls for NATO to extend immediate invitation to Ukraine. Duda stressed that a formal invitation could be extended now, while adding that full membership is not feasible during active combat operations.

Zelenskyy outlines security priorities ahead of Trump meeting: NATO, EU membership, and allied forces support. President Zelenskyy highlighted Ukraine’s pursuit of NATO and EU membership and potential allied troop presence on Ukrainian soil as crucial elements for ensuring lasting peace.

Norway declares 14 Ukrainian mostly Western regions “safe zones,” tightening refugee policy. The Norwegian Directorate of Immigration announced a major policy shift that will require individual assessment for asylum seekers from 14 Ukrainian oblasts, citing “stable Ukrainian government control” as the key factor in determining safety.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Ukraine returns 25 severely ill, wounded prisoners of war amid Russian disregard of medical care. Ukrainian soldiers who defended key positions in Mariupol, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Donetsk were exchanged due to serious combat injuries and deteriorating health conditions, including tuberculosis, cancer, and gangrene.

Political and Legal Developments

Ukraine raids Air Force technical staff for infantry as mobilization crisis deepens. A public outcry from Ukrainian fighter pilots has forced top leadership to address the systematic transfer of critical technical personnel to frontline combat roles.

Ukraine’s ban on direct talks with Putin remains in force as peace format discussions continue. Ukraine’s FM Sybiha also said that President Zelenskyy’s office has established direct contacts with the incoming Trump administration.

Zelenskyy: Ukrainian armed forces currently number 880,000 troops. Zelenskyy also said that Ukrainian forces face 600,000 Russian troops who maintain numerical advantages in specific areas due to concentrated deployments.

“Ukraine might cease to exist next year,” top Russian officials renew threats to Kyiv. Three top Russian officials coordinated their message, with Putin’s aide Patrushev claiming Moscow owns four partially occupied Ukrainian regions.

Moscow pledges gas to Transnistria while delivery path remains mystery. Despite shuttered industries and widespread blackouts, Transnistrian authorities reject Moldova’s offer of European gas supplies.

New Developments

11 years strong. Support us for 11 more. Small newsroom, big stories, real impact. That’s what your support makes possible.

Russia planned air terror against Polish and global airlines, Tusk reveals. Tusk emphasized that these acts of sabotage represent “a version of war that Russia has declared against the entire world,” highlighting the need for coordinated international response.

Read our earlier daily review here.