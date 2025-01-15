Russia planned air terror against Polish and global airlines, Tusk reveals

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk disclosed that Russia had orchestrated plans for terrorist attacks targeting not only Polish but also international aviation networks.

During a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Poland, Tusk highlighted the gravity of Russian sabotage efforts.

“These acts of sabotage represent a version of war that Russia has declared against the entire world, not just Ukraine,” Tusk emphasized. “They demand coordinated international action, and Poland plays a crucial role in countering these sabotage and subversive activities that have occurred both within and beyond Polish territory.”

The Polish Prime Minister underscored recent intelligence confirming Russia’s preparations for aerial terror campaigns.

“Russia planned air terror – not just against Poland, but also against airlines worldwide,” Tusk stated.

Media reports, citing Western security officials, have previously indicated that Russia was planning incendiary operations targeting cargo and passenger aircraft bound for the United States and Canada. Specifically, packages containing incendiary devices that ignited in DHL logistics centers in Germany and the United Kingdom were reportedly dispatched from Lithuania, with the sender utilizing falsified personal information.

