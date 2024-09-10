Polish PM Tusk cancels Germany trip as bilateral relations sour

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has cancelled his planned visit to Germany, where he was scheduled to receive the M100 Media Award in Potsdam. The cancellation, announced just days before the event, comes amid worsening relations between Poland and Germany, Euroactiv says.
According to the organizers of the M100 Sanssouci Colloquium, Tusk cited “important national commitments” as the reason for his inability to attend the ceremony in person. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who was set to deliver a laudatory speech in Tusk’s honor, has also withdrawn from the event due to “scheduling conflicts.”
The M100 Media Award is presented to “personalities who are committed to strengthening democracy, freedom of expression and freedom of the press as well as to European understanding,” as stated by the German organization.
Neither side has officially confirmed that the cancellation of the two leaders’ visit to Potsdam is directly related to the apparent deterioration in relations.
